NO ONE was happier to see a heavy track at Bendigo on Elmore Cup day last Saturday than local trainer Aileen Vanderfeen.
Her six-year-old gelding Eezee Boomer absolutely loves the wet and got conditions to suit as he notched up his third career win in the benchmark 0-58 over 1400m.
It was his the son of Zebedee and Renouncable's first win for his new trainer.
Eezee Boomer is one of the more recent acquisitions among Vanderfeen's small team of horses, purchased for $6000 at an online horse sale.
Having already recouped the cost of the dashing grey she owns in partnership with Craig, Stacey and Abbie Kirkpatrick, Vanderfeen is hoping for both more rain and to have a little bit more fun with the former New South Wales galloper.
"I don't think he's any world beater, but he tries hard and he's tough," she said.
"He's a really lovely natured horse. I bought him online, of course, as you have to these days.
"He'd won two on really heavy tracks up in New South Wales and was pretty consistent.
"He likes it wet and we have been hanging out for a heavy track.
"We went to Kerang when they forecast mega-rain, but it didn't get there.
"We were at the track on Saturday morning and it started to rain and I thought this is great.
"I was hoping there wouldn't be too much for them to cancel the races - we've had that happen a couple of times."
Eezee Boomer, who'd had three previous runs for Vanderfeen, including a last start third at Echuca, did it in style in the end, jumping straight to the front from his inside barrier and kicking clear at the 250m mark to hold off Masina and win by half a length.
Fellow Bendigo galloper Luna Chara, trained by Rod Symons, was third.
Vanderfeen was pleased and a touch relieved to see Eezee Boomer, ridden by Bruno Neto, hold on.
"I thought he was beaten when he came around the turn, but then I noticed in the replay he had changed legs back to the Sydney way , which he is more comfortable on, and then he went away from them again," she said.
"To be honest, we weren't expecting him to lead - he's usually coming from behind.
"I thought, 'this could be interesting', but Bruno rated him really well and he just kept coming."
Vanderfeen conceded things would get instantly tougher for Eezee Boomer now his rating had risen past 58.
"Most of the races for him during the winter are (benchmark) 0-58s, so we will have to go to a 64. That might be too far of a jump," she said.
"We were struggling to get a run, but luckily they divided that race in half and we did.
"It does get difficult when you have horses that are not highly rated."
Vanderfeen, who has five horses in work and is enjoying a career best season with five winners (including two at the picnics), said a win on Elmore Cup day held special significance given her long-time ties with the club.
"My father (Kevin Vanderfeen) was clerk of the course out at Elmore from the mid-60s up until they moved (the Elmore races) to Bendigo, and he continued being clerk of the course at Bendigo," she said.
"I was a member of Elmore Racing Club in the days when women weren't allowed to be full members.
"Elmore wasn't terribly fussed about it, they just thought if I was prepared to pay the membership, it didn't matter if I was male or female.
"When they moved to Bendigo it made a difference as they had the male grandstand and female members' grandstand and the men could see the winning post and the women couldn't.
"Those were the days. Very interesting times."
