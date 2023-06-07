Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough police search for missing teen Bonnie, 13

Updated June 7 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Bonnie was last seen in Maryborough on June 3. Picture supplied
Bonnie was last seen in Maryborough on June 3. Picture supplied

Police are urging for anyone with information on a missing teenager to come forward.

