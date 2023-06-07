Police are urging for anyone with information on a missing teenager to come forward.
Bonnie, 13, was last seen in Maryborough on Saturday, June 3.
It is believed she may have travelled to Melbourne by train.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Bonnie's whereabouts is urged to contact Maryborough police Station at 5460 3300.
