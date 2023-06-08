Central Goldfields Shire has slammed the state government for discontinuing funding for a program aimed at improving outcomes for children and families.
Shire mayor Grace La Vella described the government's decision to remove funding for the Go Goldfields program as "incredibly disappointing".
At the May council meeting last week, the mayor and her fellow councillors resolved to write to the state government to express their concern and disappointment and request the funding be re-instated.
"This week we've written to the Victorian State Treasurer, Minister for Regional Development and Member for Ripon requesting that the state government allocate $500,000 to the Go Goldfields program for the 2023/24 financial year," Cr La Vella said.
Council has also asked the government for a commitment to exploring options for longer-term funding to ensure the ongoing viability of the program.
Cr La Vella said Go Goldfields was a high priority for council to address social disadvantage and ensure children got the best start in life through programs that promoted and supported early literacy, numeracy, social-emotional skills, and overall school readiness.
She said the backbone staffing for Go Goldfields was a team of professionals who provided the essential support and co-ordination needed to drive the program.
"They play a crucial role," Cr La Vella said. "The backbone staffing has been funded to date by the state government through Regional Development Victoria."
Cr La Vella said the current grant agreement expired in 2023 and the recent state budget did not include any new allocation to support the backbone.
Go Goldfields is a community-led partnership which received a commitment of funding from the Victorian government in 2010 and was fully functioning by 2011.
In 2020 the Go Goldfields Collaborative Table took a decision to focus on early childhood development.
In November 2020 Every Child, Every Chance initiative (ECEC) was launched, the key focus of which is that the social and service environment must be easy to navigate and support all families.
OTHER NEWS:
"Through ECEC, the Go Goldfields backbone works closely with local early childhood services, health providers, educators, parents, and the broader community to ensure that Central Goldfields children have every opportunity to grow up safe, healthy and confident," Cr La Vella said.
The program has developed The Nest, a partnership between council, Best Start, and Maryborough District Health Service to create an inclusive welcoming space for parents and carers from pregnancy to primary school.
It also has the Kinder to School Transition Plan and the Goldfields Babes, a new program operating out of The Nest aimed at facilitating social connections for expectant parents. It was developed in partnership with Maternal Child Health, Bendigo Perinatal Emotional Health Clinic and Maryborough District Health Service.
Cr La Vella said ECEC provided the framework, support, and connections to ensure investments in programs and resources are effectively dispersed, promoted, and co-ordinated.
"It is a challenging feat in a small rural shire with multiple changing fly in, fly out services and low physical presence and high need," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.