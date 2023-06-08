Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Central Goldfields Shire calls for return of program funding

Updated June 9 2023 - 10:59am, first published June 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Parents Group at The Nest which is part of the Go Goldfields program now under threat due to lack of funding. Picture supplied
First Parents Group at The Nest which is part of the Go Goldfields program now under threat due to lack of funding. Picture supplied

Central Goldfields Shire has slammed the state government for discontinuing funding for a program aimed at improving outcomes for children and families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.