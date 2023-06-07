Bouts on world stage beckoning for Bendigo Fight Centre quartet

BENDIGO Fight Centre coach Lucas Allen is confident his four combatants all have what it takes to win world championship gold later this month.
The Bendigo Fight Centre quartet of Taylor Jelbart, Kaleb Heffernan, Jacob Clarke and Jamie Marek have all been nominated to compete at the World Kickboxing Association World Championships in Bali.
Clarke and Marek will both compete in boxing, Jelbart in Muay Thai and Heffernan in Mixed Martial Arts.
It's a huge opportunity for the Bendigo Fight Centre to show its wares on the international stage less than a year after moving from a backyard and opening its Allingham Street gym.
"To be competing on a world stage in another country for world championships is massive for us at the gym," Allen said on Wednesday.
"Our intention is to absolutely come back with some gold. All four definitely have the capability to win gold.
"The boys all work up to 12 to 16 hours per week in the gym and then all have their jobs outside of that. Their dedication is unmatched."
Allen describes Jelbart as the "definition of an Australian hard worker".
"He's a bricklayer by day, but he's in the gym before and after work," Allen said.
"He's such a nice guy, but when he fights it's just vicious.
"Kaleb is like my brother; I've known him since I was five years old and watched him conquer a lot already.
"Again, he's such a nice guy, but when he fights he's just like an animal.
"I've only known Jacob for the past eight months and again, he's a really nice bloke who is just on point with everything he does, including his work life.
"And Jamie is an absolute force to be reckoned with. He's a cruiserweight boxer who is both the biggest and the youngest out of the group.
"He's a really quiet fella, but lets his actions do the speaking in the ring.
"I've got no doubt the four of them are going to make their mark and get the experience of a lifetime.
"You can't beat experience in our sport and that's one of the reasons why we are going over... it's about fast-tracking these guys to get to the level they want to be at.
"All four of the guys want to be professional fighters and competing in a tournament for a world championship is a great opportunity."
Marek is raring to give his all at the world championships, which will be held from June 19 to 26.
"I can't wait... it's an absolute honour to be able to represent my home town and country," Marek said.
"It's a golden opportunity and I'm looking to do the best I can.
"We all train really hard here and our aim is to go over and bring back gold... it's an opportunity at an international level and perfect for setting up bigger things into the future.
"We're all well-trained, believe in ourselves and are good to go."
Fellow boxer Clarke is equally excited at the opportunity that presents in Bali.
"I've been training for the past 10 to 12 years, so to be able to get an opportunity like this is incredible," Clarke said.
"Being able to compete on the international stage is a lifelong dream.
"I trust my training... I get up at 4.55am to train, then go to work throughout the day and come back at 5.30pm to train for a couple of hours, go home, eat, sleep and repeat.
"That's six days every week and I'm confident all that training is going to pay off."
Heffernan echoes the sentiments of both Marek and Clarke.
"It's an awesome opportunity; I've got some nerves, but that's all part of the game," Heffernan said.
"It's about being comfortable with the uncomfortability and doing the best we can.
"I'm very excited."
