Bouts on world stage beckoning for Bendigo Fight Centre quartet

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:56pm
Bendigo Fight Centre's Jamie Marek, Kaleb Heffernan and Jacob Clarke will compete at the World Kickboxing Association World Championships in Bali from June 19. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Fight Centre's Jamie Marek, Kaleb Heffernan and Jacob Clarke will compete at the World Kickboxing Association World Championships in Bali from June 19. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

BENDIGO Fight Centre coach Lucas Allen is confident his four combatants all have what it takes to win world championship gold later this month.

