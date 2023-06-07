Negotiations with the Federal Government are still ongoing to secure funding for five family violence workers in Bendigo, according to a state government spokesperson.
The commitment to fund new staff and services for the region was made as a part of an Australia-wide promise in 2021 for 500 new community sector workers to try and combat family and domestic violence, which was re-iterated by Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters in May last year.
The state government spokesperson said they were continuing to work with the Federal Government to try and secure a funding agreement.
"We are working through negotiations with the Commonwealth to achieve the best possible outcome for Victorian workers," they said.
"Victoria welcomes the Federal Government's commitment to fund an additional five family violence workers in Bendigo to meet demand for family violence support."
As of December last year, the Greater Bendigo area had a higher family violence incident rate than the state average of 1841.2 per 100,000 compared to 1400 per 100,000 respectively.
This incident rate was a 5.5 percent drop compared to the incident rate in 2021 of 1976.6.
The government spokesperson said there were still services set up in the city to help those who were trying to escape dangerous situations.
"In every region, including Bendigo victim survivors can access local support through The Orange Door as well as 24/7 confidential crisis support, information and accommodation through Safe Steps," they said.
"If you need help, contact Safe Steps on 1800 015 188."
There is no timeline on when an agreement may be reached between the two governments.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
