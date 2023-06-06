Bendigo East's Randell picked in under-18 state squad

BENDIGO East's Bailee Randell has been selected in the Victorian under-18 lawn bowls side for a tri-series tournament next month.
Randell is among a squad of eight boys in the Victorian team, which will play against New South Wales and Queensland in Cabramatta from July 3 to 5.
Randell, who is a member of the Bendigo Dragons under-18 squad, will be joined in the Victorian team by Kerang's Kane Wilson.
Both the girls and boys under-18 teams were picked following an intra-squad trial event last weekend at Sebastopol.
Among the girls team for the tri-series is Stanhope's Jorja Ponton.
Boys - Charlie Boswood, Joshua Cartwright, Jack Cassidy, Koby Cromie, Will Mays, Seb Pretty, Bailee Randell, Kane Wilson.
Girls - Amity Bickley, Emilee Davies, Lily Dodd, Akasha Fortune, Maddison Jacobs, Jorja Ponton, Maya Rees, Addy Ryan.
