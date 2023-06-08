SOUTH Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs is eyeing a tough round eight encounter against Gisborne as an opportunity for the Bloods to consolidate their spot in the top five.
The Bloods bounced back from a gut-wrenching draw against Strathfieldsaye in round six to defeat Maryborough by 50 goals on Saturday.
Their 68-18 triumph at Princes Park was the Bloods' fourth win from seven games, giving them a one win gap on the ladder over Kyneton, which showed plenty of courage in beating Eaglehawk by three goals, a week after its match against Castlemaine was cancelled in the wake of the tragic death of Magpies under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
That win has kept the pressure on the Bloods, who have a massive couple of weeks ahead.
Their confrontation against Gisborne will be followed by a clash against Castlemaine, which climbed into second spot following an emotional win over Golden Square.
Hobbs hoped a big victory over a less than full-strength Maryborough would fill her young squad with confidence heading into this weekend's clash against the Bulldogs at Harry Trott Oval.
While the Bloods have finished in the top five every season since 2019, they have struggled for wins against usual top-three contenders Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne.
Heightening their hopes, the Bulldogs are the one team out of the three that South Bendigo has beaten in that time, with the Bloods prevailing by one goal in their round 15 clash last season.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can bring our A-grade game against a side above us," Hobbs said.
"Obviously they have a few different players this year, as do we, but we tend to match up well against Gisborne.
"Hopefully we can match it with them. It is at Harry Trott, so that's a plus.
"We're confident we are playing some good netball. Credit to the Storm the previous week, they played some good netball. We didn't play badly or anything, they just took it up to us."
MORE BFNL NETBALL
Hobbs is expecting the Bulldogs to be especially fired up on the rebound from a close six-goal loss to reigning premiers Sandhurst.
"Six goals isn't much ... a couple of turnovers here or there, so that's a good effort from Gisborne," she said.
Reflecting on Saturday's win at Maryborough, Hobbs was pleased to see her team rebound after squandering their chances the previous week against Strathfieldsaye.
"It was good to get the four points again and hopefully build on from there," she said.
"Alicia McGlashan had a blinder - she had the ball on a string.
"To keep them to under 20 goals, the defence played a magnificent game.
"And it was great to get a win for Chloe Langley in her 50th A-grade game."
Langley, who joined the Bloods in 2019 from rival club Castlemaine, has since won two club best and fairest awards (2019 and '21) and was the winner of the BFNL's Rising Star award in her first season in red and white.
The win was largely achieved without star midcourter Chloe Gray, who played only the first quarter and a half, before coming off with a foot injury.
Hobbs described the move as 'precautionary' and expected last season's BFNL representative to be ready to go against Gisborne on Saturday.
Maryborough was without both of its regular goalers, Keely Hare and coach Jordan Macilwain.
1. Sandhurst 7-0 (215.76%)
2. Castlemaine 5-1-1 (136.73%)
3. Gisborne 5-2 (169.34%)
4. Kangaroo Flat 5-2 (148.51%)
5. South Bendigo 4-2-1 (132.51%)
6. Kyneton 3-3-1 (104.65%)
7. Strathfieldsaye 2-4-1 (84.29%)
8. Maryborough 2-5 (65.53%)
9. Eaglehawk 0-7 (60.80%)
10. Golden Square 0-7 (38.46%)
