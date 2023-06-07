UPDATE, 5:24pm:
The severe weather warning for the Central district including Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maryborough and Kyneton has been cancelled.
Severe weather is no longer occurring in the Central, Mallee, South West and Wimmera districts, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The flood watch issued at 1:51pm by the bureau remains, with catchments including the Loddon and Avoca rivers under "stay informed" advice.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported 18mm of rain in Bendigo in the eight hours between 9am and 5pm.
The SES advises no one should ever walk, ride or drive through floodwater.
UPDATE, 2:25pm:
The Bureau of Meteorology reported 12mm of rain in Bendigo in the five hours between 9am and 2pm.
An initial flood watch warning had been issued for the Loddon River catchment, as forecast heavy rain could cause up to moderate flooding in the region.
The updated flood watch said widespread rainfalls with totals of up to 25mm had been observed across the entire flood watch area across 12 catchments including the Loddon and Avoca rivers.
UPDATE, 11am:
Bendigo remains in the firing line as the Bureau of Meteorology revokes severe weather warnings for much of north-western Victoria.
Severe thunderstorms are still possible around western Victoria this afternoon, with a separate warning expected to be issued if storms are detected.
Most of central Victoria remains under the severe weather warning, including Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maryborough, Kyneton, Ballarat and Stawell.
Goroke recorded 40mm of rain in the six hours to 9am in a sign of what could be to come for other parts of the state.
Bendigo has received 3mm of rain since 9am with more expected throughout the course of the day.
Heavy rainfall is expected to shift into the northeast regions this evening.
EARLIER, 7.20am:
Heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding is expected to hit large parts of Victoria today as a cold front moves from South Australia across the state.
The Bureau of Meteorology predict the Mallee, Wimmera and South West districts will be hit this morning before the front moves into the central ranges this afternoon.
The Bureau also predict rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm are possible over a six hour period throughout the day as of the Bureau's latest update at 4:59am on June 7.
Locations across the state which may be affected by the severe weather include Mildura, Horsham, Bendigo, Maryborough, Kyneton and Ballarat.
Wind gusts of up to 90 or 100km per hour are expected to develop over the Grampians before moving further across the central districts.
The State Emergency Service of Victoria are cautioning drivers and people on the road if driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees and potential floodwater or avoid travel if possible.
The SES also urge residents check loose items around their properties including outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and to move vehicles under cover or away from trees if possible.
Residents are also urged to stay away from any fallen powerlines they may encounter and to always assume they are live.
The Bureau are also warning of the chance of a severe thunderstorm in western Victoria.
The next update from the Bureau of Meteorology will be today at 11am AEST.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
