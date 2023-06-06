THE revered Melbourne Cup trophy is on its way back to Bendigo.
After receiving a record-breaking number of applications, the Victorian Racing Club on Tuesday announced Bendigo as one of 41 host destinations as part of this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
As part of the annual tour, the $600,000 18-carat-gold trophy will be in Bendigo on Wednesday, November 1, in time for the Group 3 Bendigo Cup meeting.
Bendigo was last included in the tour itinerary in 2021.
A thrilled Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus said the club was already busy planning a range of community events.
"The Bendigo Jockey Club's association with racing commenced in 1858 and our racing community retains a meaningful association with the Lexus Melbourne Cup," he said.
"Our own Bendigo Cup is an important lead up to the 'race that stops a nation' and our regional community can't wait to be a host for this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour."
Bendigo will also be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will see 24 rural and regional cup tour destinations across Australia be allocated a barrier for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
The town which draws the barrier of the cup-winning horse will win $50,000 towards a nominated charity for a local initiative.
Bendigo has been successful once before in the sweep, with Fosterville Gold claiming the prize after champion mare Verry Elleegant stormed to victory in the 161st edition of the race that stops a nation in 2021.
The winning prize was donated to Sunshine Bendigo, a not-for-profit community organisation helping families with young children in the Bendigo and central Victoria area, who are experiencing challenging times."
This year's tour will be unlike any other, with the coveted trophy set to visit seven countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan.
Among its seven Victorian destinations, the tour will make stops in two other central Victorian towns - Boort on October 13 and 13 and Macedon on October 9.
Our own Bendigo Cup is an important lead up to the 'race that stops a nation' and our regional community can't wait to be a host for this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour- Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus
VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the record-breaking interest in the tour highlights the significance of the Lexus Melbourne Cup to people of Australia and around the world.
"The $600,000 18-carat-gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy is recognised everywhere as the People's Cup, and we want it to be accessible to everyone and to support charity fund raising activity in each destination the cup visits," he said.
"As its custodians, the VRC is proud to take it on an annual tour to share the magic of the Lexus Melbourne Cup with country towns, cities, and communities across the world.
"This year we are very pleased to take the iconic trophy far and wide across Australia and to the most overseas locations of any tour, reflecting the international interest in the Lexus Melbourne Cup.
"The tour creates early interest with the race that stops a nation, with one in every two Australian adults participating in an activity to celebrate the Lexus Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.
"We can't wait for the 21st edition of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to begin."
Since its inception, the tour has travelled to more than 590 communities and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and community initiatives.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.