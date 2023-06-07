Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Two-day cricket back on the agenda for BDCA

By Adam Bourke
June 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the flag in one-day cricket, Kangaroo Flat's premiership defence is likely to be centrered around two-day cricket. Pictures by Darren Howe
After winning the flag in one-day cricket, Kangaroo Flat's premiership defence is likely to be centrered around two-day cricket. Pictures by Darren Howe

The Bendigo District Cricket Association is more than likely to return to two-day cricket next summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.