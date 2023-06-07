The Bendigo District Cricket Association is more than likely to return to two-day cricket next summer.
While the final decision won't be made until after the league's Annual General Meeting next month, BDCA president Travis Harling said the feedback he'd received was in favour of the league reverting to its traditional format of nine two-day matches and four one-day matches.
The past three BDCA seasons have been all one-day games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last spring's wet weather.
"It was our intention to go back to two-day cricket last year, but the only reason we reverted to one-day cricket was because of the late start and how wet everything was,'' Harling said.
"Most of the clubs that I've spoken to are wanting two-day cricket next season. There's certainly more wanting two-day cricket compared to those who want one-day cricket.
"At our first meeting after our AGM we'll make a decision, so by mid-July we'll know officially."
The thirst for two-day cricket is strong in first XI playing ranks.
Question marks remain in lower senior grades where a full program of one-day matches proved popular with some players because of its flexibility.
No longer did players need to commit to two weekends to participate in one match.
"It could be put to the clubs as to whether the lower grades stay with one-day cricket for convenience,'' Harling said.
"(In one-day cricket) it seemed to be easier for players to opt in and out rather than having to commit to a game played over two days.
"To balance that the clubs have to weigh up the ability to give everyone a go in one-day cricket.
"Do we go with the first XI and second XI playing two-day format and third XI and fourth XI one-day format? We'll look at all options and talk to the clubs."
Meanwhile, BDCA club Sandhurst has lost skipper and key opening batter Joel Murphy.
Murphy, who tied with Jack Neylon for the 2020-21 BDCA Cricketer of the Year, has returned to his home club at Moama.
In five seasons with the Dragons in the BDCA, Murphy made 2222 runs at first XI level, including four centuries and 13 half-centuries.
He had a highest score of 115.
The Dragons finished second-last in 2022-23, with four wins and one draw from 17 games.
