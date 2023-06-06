A brand new verandah and a more than just a lick of paint has the 167-year-old Axedale Tavern looking spick and span.
Renovations of the historical watering hole - a local institution - have "every second customer talking about how good the verandah looks", a pub worker said.
Axedale Tavern barista Aten Morris said the pub was a community hub for all things food and drink in the small town.
"I always tell people we're the restaurant, pub and the take away cafe for the town," Mr Morris said.
"So it's a nice community feel."
The tavern's iconic verandah was damaged in a storm in 2022, with wild winds ripping the patio's roof off.
The owners in June 2022 asked council permission to fix the verandah and modify parts of the roof so it looked consistent when people viewed the pub's facade from High Street.
A previous permit had been granted in 2016 for upgrades to the pub.
First opened in 1855 by four mates from Ireland, the pub had the name of the Tavern Drakes Hotel for its first 98 years.
Mr Morris said the update promised to help preserve its community orientation for years to come.
It is also a popular destination or stopping-off point for cyclists using the O'Keefe Rail Trail, which runs from Bendigo to Heathcote.
He said the renovators had wanted to keep the country charm of the pub and the finished revamp was the product of years of hard work.
"The renovations have been a long time in the making, it was something that needed to be done," he said.
"They've tried to keep a nice heritage original look, and it's looking great."
Mr Morris said the pub supported local fare, with craft offerings, and would continue to host live music every Sunday.
