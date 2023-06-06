Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Watch

No let-up for Bendigo Braves women ahead of NBL1 South play-offs

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Point guard Kelly Wilson and her Bendigo Braves team-mates are hungry for more victories in the NBL1 South. The Braves have a league-best 14-0 record. Picture by Noni Hyett
Point guard Kelly Wilson and her Bendigo Braves team-mates are hungry for more victories in the NBL1 South. The Braves have a league-best 14-0 record. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bendigo Braves women's team is undefeated and three games clear of its closest NBL1 South rival, but coach Mark Alabakov has no intention to take his foot off the pedal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.