The Bendigo Braves women's team is undefeated and three games clear of its closest NBL1 South rival, but coach Mark Alabakov has no intention to take his foot off the pedal.
With only six games to go before the play-offs the Braves could cruise into post-season play and Alabakov could manage the roster's playing time.
While the fitness of his core group remains a priority, Alabakov said his side still had a lot to gain from the six matches remaining in the regular season.
"You still need to hold some form heading into the play-offs,'' he said.
"The wins are ticking over, but everything is not perfect. There's stuff we need to get better at or cover off or evolve.
"One of the things I learned from working closely with Guy Molloy was that you have to be an ever-evolving beast, so that you're not a finished product by the middle of the season.
"Every week there's a subtle evolution in something and I'll continue down that path with a tilt towards the defensive end because it's been a big focus of ours through the year."
The Braves playing stocks are about to take a hit with Woodend product Erin Condron departing for the United States to take up a scholarship at University of California San Diego.
"Erin has been our primary back-up for (starting centre) Meg McKay, so we now don't have a genuine six foot two, six foot three centre that we can plug and play,'' Alabakov said.
"The nature of that means we're probably going to need to play Kasey Burton as the back-up five at times.
"She's barely six foot one, she's skilled and strong enough, but it will change the way we play offensively because we won't have that big target inside.
"It would be like taking Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron out of the Geelong forward line, you're still skilled but you're not creating the types of advantages you would if they were out there. As a result, you're easier to defend."
While the Braves don't play over the long weekend, the group will be putting in the hard yards to prepare for their next games against the sixth-placed Eltham Wildcats on June 18 and the lowly Melbourne Tigers on June 23.
"As cliche as it is, it has to be business as usual,'' Alabakov said.
"As facetious as it sounds given our record, every team in this league is very good and dangerous. No week is easier than any other.
"The moment you put a higher importance on one game over another you're going to have slippage or inconsistencies.
"Every game is as important as each other and you can only beat the 10 athletes at the other end of the court."
