Information sought on car versus tractor crash

Dash cam footage, witnesses sought for Mysia car and tractor collision

Updated June 6 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 5:55pm
Wedderburn police are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage of the lead-up to a crash involving a car and a tractor near Mysia on Friday evening.

