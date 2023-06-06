Information sought on car versus tractor crash

Wedderburn police are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage of the lead-up to a crash involving a car and a tractor near Mysia on Friday evening.
The driver of an orange Holden Commodore sedan was miraculously taken to hospital with "only a scratch" following the collision on the Boort-Wedderburn Road, according to a post on Goldfields police area Eyewatch page.
Police say they believe speed was a contributing factor and are appealing to the public for assistance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Huismann of Wedderburn Police on 5494 3300.
