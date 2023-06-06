A POTENTIALLY season defining rainfall for farmers is set to hit eastern South Australia, northern Victoria and southern NSW tomorrow.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said while the forecast models were still slightly uncertain it was likely there would be up to 50mm over widespread areas of Victoria's northern slopes, meaning some areas could see their June average in just one fall.
Ms Johnson said at present it appeared areas immediately to the north of the Great Divide in Victoria would receive the heaviest falls, in particular in western Victoria.
"The heaviest falls overall are likely in the elevated areas of Victoria's north-east, but in terms of the heaviest falls compared to average the focus is probably on western Victoria, where there will be potentially significant rainfall on Wednesday, with widespread totals of up to 40mm," she said.
"Along with that we could see isolated higher totals associated with thunderstorms on Wednesday, so it is a very sizable system for that part of the world."
According to Farmonline weather the average June rainfall for Horsham in Victoria's west, is 39.4mm.
Given the recent forecast for markedly drier than average winter conditions croppers in the low to medium rainfall zones across the areas set to get the heavier falls will be happy to bank the moisture, which will provide sufficient for crop growth needs for most of the winter given the short days and low rates of evaporation.
Ms Johnson said the heavy totals predicted were the result of tropical moisture being sucked down from the north-west into a pre-frontal band of rain.
"At present we will see good falls and potential thunderstorms across eastern South Australia and western Victoria on Wednesday before the rain tracks east on Thursday, although there are likely to be less storms across the east."
She said it was late in the season to get such a significant inflow of tropical moisture, but not unprecedented.
"We can see these types of falls in early June from time to time."
While the BOM's models have firmed up in terms of substantial rainfall Ms Johnson cautioned it was always difficult to pinpoint the exact locations that would receive the heaviest falls.
"The front can move in any direction a little and that will have a big influence as to where the heaviest falls are."
She said the BOM would wait until later today before potentially putting out any flood watches, while thunderstorm alerts will be put out tomorrow if needed.
"It is a good idea in these conditions to keep up to date via the BOM web page."
A front earlier this week delivered up to 50mm over far western NSW, with Ivanhoe receiving 54mm on Monday.
Lower totals of around 15mm pushed into cropping regions in far north-western Victoria.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
