The North Central Netball Association was the overall winner of Sunday's annual football and netball inter-league Gala Day at Marist College.
The NCNA was undefeated in all three grades of netball and was awarded the AFL Central Victoria Agnico Eagle Fosterville Cup.
The carnival brought together the NCNA, Heathcote District Football Netball League, Loddon Valley Football Netball League, Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League, North Central Football League and Central Victorian Football League.
A round robin format was played in the three netball divisions and the under-18 football.
North Central defeated Maryborough Castlemaine in the sole under-15 football clash.
While NCNA dominated the netball, the HDFNL proved too strong in the under-18 football.
The HDFNL conceded just two goals across its two matches against the MCDFNL and CVFL in wins by 78 and 41 points.
The HDFNL under-18 football squad will play against a combined team from the Central Murray and Golden Rivers leagues at Gunbower Recreation Reserve this Saturday from 10.30am.
Results from Sunday's carnival:
13-and-under netball
HDFNL 23 def LVFNL 8, HDFNL 19 lt NCNA 32, LVFNL 11 lt NCNA 29.
Most Valuable Players - HDFNL: Taya Tamblyn. LVFNL: Imogen Brown. NCNA: Milla Adams.
15-and-under netball
NCNA 28 def HDFNL 16, NCNA 34 def LVFNL 22, HDFNL 30 def LVFNL 24.
Most Valuable Players - HDFNL: Kasey Stone. LVFNL: Sophie Tyrrell. NCNA: Libby Thompson.
17-and-under netball
LVFNL 22 lt NCNA 43, LVFNL 27 lt HDFNL 35, NCNA 32 def HDFNL 15.
Most Valuable Players- HDFNL: Telani Bibby. LVFNL: Kaitlin Broad. NCNA: Macie Mortlock.
Under-15 football
NCFL 14.15 (99) def MCDFNL 8.12 (60).
Most Valuable Players - MCDFNL: Sam Ross. NCFL: Frankie Donald.
Under-18 football
CVFL 6.7 (43) def MCDFNL 1.3 (9), HDFNL 7.8 (50) def CVFL 1.3 (9), MCDFNL 1.2 (8) lt HDFNL 13.8 (86).
Most Valuable Players - CVFL: Gabe Nevins. HDFNL: Jude Ryan. MCDFNL: Jovian Goulton.
The Loddon Valley and Heathcote District leagues both have general byes this weekend.
The leagues resume on Saturday, June 17.
The North Central Football League has a full round of matches this weekend.
NCFL and NCNA round eight fixture:
