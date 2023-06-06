More mental health graduate nurses are needed to fulfil a "severe shortage", according to a Bendigo Health director.
Tim Lenten, Bendigo Health director of mental health nursing, said the hospital was recruiting up to 21 registered nurse graduates and "about a dozen" enrolled nurses.
"The Royal Commission into Mental Health Services has actually funded and [was] promoting early career mental health positions," he said.
"The recruitment and retention across mental health professions has always been challenging.
"With the expansion of funding and new services across the state, currently we have a severe shortage of experienced staff, but also with graduate programs and positions to fill those roles."
Mr Lenten said Bendigo Health offered regional and rural placements, hospital inpatient setting with 18 beds, as well as community-based settings.
Mental health clinician Steve Carrington said lived experience and exposure to the healthcare system through his family convinced him to make the switch from being a diesel mechanic to a mental health nurse.
"Once you've witnessed that combined with maybe just dissatisfaction or reaching the peak of whatever I was going to do in that field, it was time for a pivot," he said.
Registered nurse Taylah Newton said after doing placement at the enhanced crisis assessment and treatment, she knew it was the area for her.
She said playing a part in patients' recovery journeys motivated her to show up everyday.
"Everyone has a different journey that they're on and I think it's incredible to be a part of that," Ms Newton said.
"And I think no matter where you are in mental health services, at some point you do see that journey; you can see patients come in very unwell and you get to watch them go home."
The graduate program was also available for people already working in the healthcare industry.
Applications for the 2024 intake have opened.
Visit bendigohealth.org.au/NursingMidwiferyGraduatePrograms to apply.
