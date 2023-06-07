It's time to make a change for the better

Make a change for the better this Men's Health Week Advertising Feature

This Men's Health Week (June 12-18), men and boys are being encouraged to identify small changes they can make to build healthy habits that benefit their health and wellbeing.

Co-ordinated by Western Sydney University's Centre for Male Health, the annual initiative will see thousands of community members across the nation host or attend events supporting the theme, 'Healthy Habits'.

This year's theme aims to support men and boys to create physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy environments in the home, workplace and social settings.

Associate Professor Emma George, director of the Centre for Male Health, said the ongoing importance of supportive environments could play an important role in shaping habits and health behaviours.

"This Men's Health Week, we are calling on men and boys to make a change in their lives and improve their health and wellbeing by building sustainable, healthy habits," she said.

"This could be taking the time for regular health checks, increasing exercise and improving diet, joining a new social group, or simply checking in with a mate for a chat."

Men's Health Week will be launched by the Centre for Male Health, with special guests Cam Merchant from Gotcha4Life and a range of representatives working to support men's health in the community.

A number of important themes - 'check-up', 'check in', 'healthy lifestyles' and 'get involved' - will be explored at the event and across the week.

Dr Neil Hall, also from the Centre for Male Health, highlighted that we can all play a role in increasing awareness for men's and boys' health.

"As a community, we all need to work together to support the men in our lives and to improve male health outcomes more broadly," Dr Hall said.

"Creating healthy habits speaks to men making simple, daily changes that will have a great impact, and there is no better time to start making a change than during Men's Health Week."

The Centre for Male Health brings together researchers from diverse disciplines to improve the health and wellbeing of men and boys.

It works with community and government organisations across Australia to develop networks and partnerships supporting men's health.

In addition to changes men can make as individuals, workplaces and community groups are encouraged to host an event or activity supporting or promoting men's health.

So many fantastic initiatives are already taking place in local communities, from group exercise programs and workplace information sessions to barbecues that bring communities together.

These events can help foster a sense of belonging and support men to build healthy habits into their routines.