Could a platypus ever return to Strathfieldsaye's creeks?
It's one of the questions a new restoration and protection project aims to ask.
Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise has received $450,000 across two years from the Agnico Eagle community partnership program to enhance the environment along a 25-kilometre stretch of Axe Creek, from Strathfieldsaye to where the creek joins the Campaspe River in Axedale.
Enterprise chairperson Dennis Johanson said some locals have recalled their memories of platypus and native rakali, or water rats, living in the waterways.
Mr Johanson said the project aimed to improve those waterways by reducing pests and weed species and revegetating the creek's bank.
"If you can get rid of all that stuff and reveg, you don't have to do anything else," he said.
"The beauty of it is, well, if we never get any platypus, we've fixed up the creek."
Mr Johanson is also part of the Friends of Strathfieldsaye Streams and Lands group, or FOSSALS, which has held regular working bees along the Sheepwash and Emu creeks.
See the map for the project below:
With money form Agnico Eagle, the enterprise engaged Bushco Land Management to oversee the project.
Bushco's Tim Jenkin said the creek had attracted a mix of vegetation, including invasive gorse and blackberry, which needed to be controlled.
Mr Jenkin said he had met with about 50 creek-side landholders, all of whom were supportive of the project and happy for work to take place on their properties.
"The Strathfieldsaye community is really attracted to the uniqueness of Strathfieldsaye where all these meandering creeks meet - their properties are joined by these creeks and they get to see each other because they're able to actually walk along the [creeks]," he said.
Agnico Eagle's Australian operations vice-president Ion Hann said he was happy to support the project.
"Being able to partner with volunteer groups who work tirelessly to improve our communities is a privilege we do not take lightly," he said.
"Many of our own employees live in this district so to support this project is common sense and is embedded in our values of family, respect, responsibility, equality and trust."
