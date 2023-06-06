The Bendigo Baseball Association's best female players will represent the league in Geelong this weekend.
Former Victorian player Zoe Murphy has been appointed coach of the team and she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position.
Murphy is confident that the team will be competitive, but is more excited about the opportunity the tournament offers women in the Bendigo competition.
The squad contains some well-decorated players, including Victorian junior representative Phoebe Martin, and t will also be an opportunity for young players such as Teagan Hando and Sarah Osborne to shine.
Both girls are relatively new to the sport, but they are making a positive impression at club level.
There are a number of women playing in the Bendigo Baseball Association weekend at all levels.
Many have not played before, but have taken the sport up in support of other family members, and are now realising the benefits of being involved.
The squad is a blend of youth and mature players, with leaders such as Zoe O'Keefe ready to inspire those around her, and Megan DeMoel, Nadine Etherton, Zoe Waldron and Rachel Brown eager to prove to themselves and their team-mates that they can be valuable assets to the team.
Women's baseball is making considerable inroads into the sporting landscape in Melbourne, driven by the support and assistance of Baseball Victoria. The state body is determined to continue developing the profile of women in the sport and this tournament has offered Bendigo participants the chance to be part of this process.
The Bendigo team will have another practice session on Wednesday, June 7 at Ken Wust Oval in Quarry Hill at 7.30pm.
All women currently playing in the BBA are encouraged to attend and join the squad.
The level of experience of players is not a priority. The tournament will be played on Saturday, June 10.
