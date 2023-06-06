Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Power hitters thrive in Bendigo Baseball Association

Updated June 6 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scots' Kieran Henderson batting in front of umpire Ian Pollard and catcher Harry Fitzgerald. Picture contributed
Scots' Kieran Henderson batting in front of umpire Ian Pollard and catcher Harry Fitzgerald. Picture contributed

Bendigo East 2, Falcons 1, Dodgers 1 and Bendigo East 1 were impressive winners in Bendigo Baseball Association division one and two action on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.