Bendigo East 2, Falcons 1, Dodgers 1 and Bendigo East 1 were impressive winners in Bendigo Baseball Association division one and two action on Sunday.
Bendigo East 2 produced a solid all-round performance to see off Dodgers Devils.
East started the game strongly, scoring four runs in its first two innings.
The Devils hit back with three runs of their own, but that would be the only runs they would score for the match.
East generated another five runs to score a 9-3 victory.
East's A.J. Sherriff pitched six innings, striking out 10 batters and only allowing three hits.
He also had five safe hits for the game in a brilliant all-round effort.
Nigel Close had four extra base hits for East, including a triple.
Falcons 1 pounded 23 safe hits in a stunning three-inning offensive display against Scots.
Falcons won 18-6, with the highlight an inside the park home run from Bailey Waterman.
Waterman and Jonathon Vanderhagen had four hits each for Falcons.
Adam Button and Cody Bridgeman had Scots only hits.
Jonathon Vanderhagen pitched two innings for Falcons and struck out five batters.
Dodgers 1 outclassed Falcons 2 22-3 at Strathfieldsaye.
Dodgers batters had 19 safe hits, with seven players producing multiple hits for the game.
Falcons only had one safe hit for the match.
Bendigo East 1 saw off a determined Dodgers Tigers in a high-scoring encounter.
East scored 12 of its 17 runs in its opening two innings.
Dodgers Tigers closed to within two runs, but East surged clear again with five runs across the final two innings.
The teams combined for 33 hits - 19 for East and 14 for Dodgers Tigers.
James Bray proved to be the difference between the two teams.
The East star pitched five innings on the mound and hit a home run in three hits for the game.
In division three, Bendigo East outplayed Falcons White 18-9, while Dodgers Tigers edged out Malmsbury 15-13 in a thriller.
The Tigers were nine runs down going into the final inning, but blasted 11 runs down the stretch to clinch victory.
In the final game of the round, Dodgers Devils defeated Dodgers Hornets 15-12.
In the under-16 division, Falcons defeated Dodgers Devils 17-8 and Dodgers Tigers proved too good for Bendigo East 9-7.
Dodgers had the better of Malmsbury 12-8 in the under-14s, while Falcons defeated Bendigo East 10-7.
In the under-12s, Bendigo East Bulls outplayed Dodgers 8-0.
