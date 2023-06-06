Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round seven

Round seven of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some fine individual and team performances.
Here's a look at the key Premier Data stats from the weekend's matches:
For the second week in a row the Hawks dominated the stats sheet, but walked away with nothing to show for it.
The Borough led the Tigers in possessions (322-279), marks (93-62), inside 50s (62-40) and inside 50 marks (19-10).
Those numbers would normally equate to a victory, but the Tigers' straight-kicking and the individual performance of Cameron Manuel proved to be the difference.
Manuel kicked 6.1, including the match-winner after the siren, from 21 possessions and seven clearances.
Former Bendigo Pioneer Ben Cameron had a big impact as well with 27 possessions, nine clearances and one goal.
15 of Hamish Yunghanns' possessions were contested and he had eight tackles and six clearances.
Ben Thompson and Billy Evans were the stats stars for the Borough.
Thompson continued his brilliant form, with 31 possessions, eight marks and nine clearances.
Evans had 31 possessions, eight marks and 10 clearances.
Very little split the two teams on the stats sheet, but the Dragons were more efficient forward of centre and that's why they earned the four points.
Gisborne had more possessions (326-313), while the Dragons won the clearances (52-46) and the inside 50s (43-40).
32 of Gisborne's forward 50 entries were shallow entries and they scored 2.13 from those shallow entries.
In contrast, Sandhurst had 36 shallow inside 50s, but the Dragons scored 7.8.
The style of game didn't lend to a big day for possessions, but a few players stood out for their clubs.
Sandhurst defender Cooper Smith had 33 disposals, including 27 kicks, while in-form ruckman Hamish Hosking had 25 disposals, 16 clearances and 49 hit outs.
On a day where efficiency was crucial, Nick Stagg kicked 3.0 from 13 kicks and Matt Thorton kicked 3.0 from four kicks.
Gisborne's stats sheet was headed by the consistent Flynn Lakey, who had 29 possessions and seven clearances.
Seb Bell-Bartels picked up 27 possessions and eight clearances and regular defender Liam Spear showed his versatility with 25 possessions and two goals.
James Fox (26 possessions) and Luke Ellings (25 possessions) won their fair share of ball for the Bulldogs.
Strathfieldsaye gave the BFNL a reminder of how ruthless its best football can be with a rampant second half performance against Kangaroo Flat.
Coming off a win over top three side Eaglehawk, the Roos had no answers to a brutal Storm.
Kangaroo Flat was solid in the first quarter and okay in the second term, but the second-half was one-way traffic.
The home side had 268 possessions to 150, 35 inside 50s to 14, 102 marks to 49 and 25 clearances to 11.
That set up a second-half scoreline of 13.11 (89) to 2.1 (13).
Storm dynamic duo Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead put the Roos to the sword in the third quarter.
Moorhead had nine possessions and kicked 2.1, while McCarty had 14 possessions and kicked one goal.
They finished the game with huge numbers.
McCarty had 45 possessions, 25 contested disposals, 12 marks, 14 clearances and one goal for a league-best 217 ranking points. Moorhead had 32 possessions, 10 marks and two goals.
Bode Stevens showed his class with 33 possessions, six clearances, four goals for 169 ranking points.
Defender Luke Webb dominated off half-back, with 41 possessions, including 34 kicks, 17 marks and one goal for 190 ranking points.
For the Roos, Mitch Trewhella had a team-high 36 touches, including seven clearances.
Liam Collins picked up 30 possessions, Nick Keogh had 29 and Jade Mayes had 27.
After the previous week's events you couldn't help but have great respect for the way Castlemaine played on Saturday.
Yes, the final scoreline was lopsided, but just the fact the Magpies competed hard was a mighty effort all things considered.
The emotion of the week gave the Pies a spark early and they were very good in the first quarter.
They had more inside 50s than Golden Square in the first quarter (13-12), more tackles (31-25) and more intercept marks (5-2).
Unfortunately for the Pies they couldn't turn those stats into an advantage on the scoreboard and the Dogs led by 12 points.
Golden Square dominated the final three quarters on the stats sheet and on the scoreboard.
The Dogs finished well in front in possessions (445-290), clearances (51-22) marks (138-69) and inside 50s (69-45).
Defender Jon Coe was superb for the Dogs with 25 possessions and 14 marks - eight of which were intercept marks.
Ryan Hartley probably flies under the radar, but he's one of Square's most influential players.
The left-footer had 34 possessions, a game-high 10 clearances and kicked a goal.
Liam Barrett (34 possessions) and Tom Toma (30 possessions) won plenty of the ball for the Dogs.
Defender John Watson and midfielder Cal McConachy were best for the Pies.
Watson had 44 possessions and 10 marks, while McConachy had 26 disposals and a game-high 10 effective tackles.
It was another heavy loss, but it was a more competitive performance from Maryborough.
The Pies matched the Bloods around stoppages - South won the clearances 43-31.
However, once the ball was in space the Bloods controlled the game.
South's possession game picked the Pies apart. The Bloods had 404 disposals to 270 and took 126 marks to 59.
Marks inside 50 were telling, with South taking 37 to Maryborough seven.
Despite the absence of coach Nathan Horbury, the Bloods midfield dominated led by Brody Haddow and Oscar White.
Haddow cracked the double ton for ranking points thanks to 42 possessions, 10 marks, nine clearances and one goal.
White had 41 possessions, 10 clearances and kicked 3.2.
Isaiah Miller had his most productive game of the season - 38 disposals, 12 marks, seven clearances and one goal.
For the Pies, Alex Brown had 37 possessions and Chris Freeman and Joel Swatton had 25 disposals each.
Jai Howell is showing plenty of promise for Maryborough. He had 22 possessions, 13 of which were contested, took eight marks and kicked 2.4.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
