Batten down the hatches, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are on the way, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau has issued a severe weather warning for western and central parts of the state.
Heavy rain is expected to develop in the west, with damaging winds on higher terrain from Wednesday morning.
Rainfall which could lead to flash flooding is forecast for the Mallee, Wimmera and South West districts during the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the bureau, six-hourly rainfall totals of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest falls likely to be associated with thunderstorm activity and on higher terrain around the Grampians.
Thunderstorms are likely to develop over western Victoria and affect the Grampians, Horsham, Stawell, Warracknabeal and Ararat.
Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres are expected to develop over the Grampians and central ranges on Wednesday, likely to also affect Maryborough, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat, Daylesford and Mount Baw Baw.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
