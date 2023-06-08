Stylish living, sweeping views | House of the Week

From Belle Property Bendigo comes a home of distinction in a private and peaceful pocket of Golden Square.
Thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted, the two-storey home is elevated with an entertaining deck and views over the surrounding neighbourhood.
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Selling agents Tim and Mark said the residence was built about four years ago by the current owner. It presents as-new, and it offers sophisticated family living with plenty of space for a comfortable lifestyle and great entertaining.
Purpose designed to capture the vista, the home has extensive glazing and sweeping views from several aspects.
Four bedrooms offer ample accommodation. A walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite ensure the main bedroom suite is a serene sanctuary.
On the lower level is a self-contained studio with a living space, a kitchenette, a separate bedroom, good storage, a bathroom and balcony. The living space could be made into a fifth bedroom. Alternatively, use the whole floor for guests or income from furnished short-term rental.
Open-plan kitchen, living and family dining has doors to the upper-level balcony. Handy to the family zone is a study nook with built-in storage and bonus fitted work station or computer hub.
Very impressive, and on-trend, the kitchen is equipped with a Bosch dishwasher and induction cooktop. A big bonus is the butler's pantry with a second sink for food preparation.
Special details are evident throughout such as blackbutt timber flooring and striking dark-coloured stone benchtops.
Practical and functional, the floor plan includes direct access from the house to the double garage. Driveway parking is available for additional vehicles, trailers and a caravan.
Side access leads to a large rear shed. Beautifully landscaped gardens adorn the front and rear aspects of the site. Lush lawn, mature trees and a green creeper that borders the entertaining deck.
First class living in a family-friendly location within walking distance from the local primary school, shops, recreation reserve and popular community pool.
A short drive (about four kilometres) from Bendigo Marketplace, train station, hospital precinct, arts and entertainment.
Your private inspection is welcome, contact the agents today.
