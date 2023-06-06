La Trobe oral health students have donated their time to help the homeless population of Bendigo by crafting teeth cleaning kits.
More than 100 packs have been pooled together by the students which will be handed over to Heyvan, a homelessness outreach organisation.
The packs for adults include a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental hygiene information and resources on where to access free or subsidised dental care.
Dentistry and oral health lecturer Grace Thomas said part of the student's study was learning about how to be a health practitioner within local and regional communities
She said after some looking around, it was decided they would try and help the homeless people of the city.
"We looked around Bendigo to see if there was anyone we would be able to help with our services and so we reached out to Heyvan," she said.
"We reached out and they said they had quite low stock on that sort of thig so we thought that was a good gap in their organisation that we could help with."
Ms Thomas said the packs number in their hundreds and would go towards helping people who often miss out on basic healthcare.
"(The) students reached out to big dental companies like Colgate, Oral B and got some donations," she said.
"They also put together some information on how the clients of Heyvan can access free or cheap dental care because that was another concern of theirs that their clients might not know if they have got a toothache where they can go.
"They have made up hundreds of packs and they are going to donate them and Heyvan will be able to distribute them to people in need," she said.
Ms Thomas said to her knowledge this was the first time oral health stuents from La Trobe University were involved with the outreach program and organisation Heyvan.
She said it was a pleasure to see all the packs come together and all the praise should go to the students for their hard work.
The packs will be handed over on June 6.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
