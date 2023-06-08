Tennis and pool parties | Feature Property

Here's an entertainer's dream with extra land for horses and lovely views over the countryside.
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
A large undercover area runs the width of the home with a fire pit for winter nights. To one side of the yard is a sizeable games room and bar, and two undercover outdoor spaces lead off this area - one overlooking the in-ground swimming pool.
At the front of the home is a full-size tennis court with lights allowing day and night practice and play. A generous shed, along with the triple carport, offers ample parking space as well as extra room for storage or a workshop.
The home's front door opens directly into a lounge area with a separate study nook, and this leads through to a spacious kitchen and dining area. The main bedroom, with walk-through robe and ensuite, is positioned at one end of the home. At the other end are three bedrooms with fitted robes, two have built-in desks. Modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, quality furnishings, electric in-floor heating and ducted evaporative cooling are further features.
The property includes a gazebo, catchment dam, private jetty, rainwater storage, chook pen, fenced paddocks, solar panels and so much more. Lockwood has a local primary school, and easy access to Kangaroo Flat, Marong and Maiden Gully.
