Tennis and pool parties | Feature Property

The home's front door opens directly into a lounge area with a separate study nook, and this leads through to a spacious kitchen and dining area. The main bedroom, with walk-through robe and ensuite, is positioned at one end of the home. At the other end are three bedrooms with fitted robes, two have built-in desks. Modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, quality furnishings, electric in-floor heating and ducted evaporative cooling are further features.

