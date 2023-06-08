Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

188 Boyles Lane, Lockwood | Lifestyle with views

By Feature Property
June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis and pool parties | Feature Property
Tennis and pool parties | Feature Property

Here's an entertainer's dream with extra land for horses and lovely views over the countryside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.