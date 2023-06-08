Urban charm with options | Feature Property

Character and opportunity abound at this new listing on Lucan Street near the medical precinct and city centre. It's an ideal property for those seeking the convenience of central living or a property for long-term leasing or short-term accommodation such as Airbnb.
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Filled with natural light, the home's upper level comprises two stylish bedrooms with charming original features. Also, a lovely lounge measuring about 5 x 4.5 metres, plus kitchen with meals, and a modern family bathroom.
The lower level is transformed into a semi self-contained apartment space with combined laundry and powder room facilities.
The selling agent suggests the basement-level bedroom space presents an exciting opportunity for future development.
It could become a home office or studio, perhaps guest quarters or a teenage retreat. Consider extra income from fully furnished short-term leasing. Explore the potential for alternative use - a beauty salon or medical suite (STCA).
A captivating property in one of Bendigo's most popular and desirable lifestyle locations. Enjoy proximity to Lake Weeroona, Bendigo Art Gallery, Ulumbarra Theatre and Rosalind Park.
Inspection will delight and inspire. Check for open times or contact the selling agent to schedule a visit.
