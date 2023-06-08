Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

105 Lucan Street, Bendigo | Urban charm

By Feature Property
June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urban charm with options | Feature Property
Urban charm with options | Feature Property

Character and opportunity abound at this new listing on Lucan Street near the medical precinct and city centre. It's an ideal property for those seeking the convenience of central living or a property for long-term leasing or short-term accommodation such as Airbnb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.