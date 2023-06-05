The Greater Bendigo area is bracing for a very wet start to winter with nearly a month's worth of rain predicted to fall in the next 48 hours.
Around 4.6mm of rain has fallen since Monday, June 5, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's weather observations.
For the rest of Tuesday, June 6, northeasterly winds of up to 20km per hour are expected but will tail off in the afternoon.
Tuesday's weather is expected to peak at 15 degrees.
However, on June 6 the Bureau are predicted a 100 percent chance of rain where between 20 and 40mm of rain could drench the city.
The average rainfall for Bendigo in June is 50.4mm.
There are no weather warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website relating to rain for the Bendigo and Goldfields region.
Predictions have been made of a possible thunderstorm also taking place on June 7.
The wet weather is expected to continue onto Thursday, June 8, where potentially another 20mm could fall in Bendigo.
Before easing out on June 9 where less then 1mm of rain is predicted.
