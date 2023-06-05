A study in fuchsia has taken over the ArtHouse in Creswick.
Pattern D is the latest work to make the RACV Goldfields resort home, created by Melbourne-based artist Julia Gorman.
The space is a repurposed property sales office that was moved to the foot of the golf course and opened to the public in October last year.
"This is rare for me, I've never done just one colour before," Ms Gorman said.
"Normally I use different colours and kind of try to create the energy by how the colours spark off each other."
For this installation, Ms Gorman said the work used negative and positive spaces with a colour she loved.
While limiting herself was a challenge and discipline, she said it was also an enjoyment because of the fun colour.
Ms Gorman said putting together the work involved many design iterations.
She visited the space in Creswick twice and took photos.
"I do hundreds of drawings," Ms Gorman said. "You get to this point where you're starting to get how to do it, you try out all these different kinds of things, it's not quite there, and then you kind of start to feel it."
Ms Gorman said she was excited to be exhibiting in a different type of space at the resort, where a different audience could be exposed to her work.
"You're getting a new audience, not just the same people that always go to your shows or always see contemporary art."
Pattern D will be on display until August 13.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
