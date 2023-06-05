Campaspe Shire Council will host host an in-person information session to help people lodge a submission to the Inquiry into the 2022 Flood Event in Victoria.
The session will be held at Rochester Secondary College on Wednesday, June 14 from 5pm-6.30pm .
Staff members from Legislative Council Committees at the Parliament of Victoria will be at the information session and will cover a range of topics, including the Inquiry process, terms of reference and what type of information to include in a submission.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos is encouraging residents to consider lodging a submission to the inquiry.
Primary producers, business and tourism operators, schools, agencies, community organisations and anyone else impacted by the flood should have their voices heard at the inquiry.
"The October 2022 flood event was the worst of its kind in our area in more than 150 years and it impacted people across the entire municipality," Cr Amos said.
"The inquiry will investigate Victoria's preparedness for, and response to, the flood event, including causes and contributors, the effectiveness of warning systems, impacts on specific areas and much more.
"Like bringing together the pieces of a large jigsaw puzzle, each submission will help create a more holistic story about what, why and how the flood event happened.
"It's vitally important we understand all aspects of the event so that appropriate funding, resources and mitigations can be put in place to reduce the frequency and severity of any future flood events."
Following the information session, Campaspe Shire Council staff will be on hand to help those people wishing to lodge a submission on the spot.
