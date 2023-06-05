Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Results from the latest round of Bendigo Junior Football League action.
UNDER-12A
White Hills Black 3.4 4.7 5.10 7.15 (57)
St Thereses 1.0 1.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - White Hills Black: L.Schelfhout 3, C.Matthews 1, M.Polglase 1, R.Middleton 1. St Thereses: O.Rutzou 1, J.Hogan 1
BEST - White Hills Black: M.Slattery, J.Yates, L.Schelfhout, X.BAERKEN, R.Middleton, J.Sawyer. St Thereses: L.Travaglia, L.Hubble, J.Holland, S.Frost, J.Rees, T.Hembrow
MGYCW - - - - (55)
St Francis - - - - (35)
GOALS - MGYCW: T.Smith 2, D.Thomson 2, T.Evans 1, T.Watson 1, M.Austin 1, J.Farley 1. St Francis: F.Todd 2, A.Horan 1, R.Turner 1, H.Baker 1
BEST - MGYCW: N.Lowry, T.Evans, M.Austin, D.Thomson, Z.Cavalier, J.Farley. St Francis: H.Ward, H.Dewhurst, B.Allan, R.Turner, H.Baker, T.Harrop
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 4.5 6.5 6.5 (41)
Golden Square 0.0 0.1 1.3 2.7 (19)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Kanzamar 2, Z.Walker 2, K.Storer 1, C.Giddings 1. Golden Square: J.Allen 1, S.kennedy 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.McIntosh, Z.Walker, K.Storer, M.Perkins, T.Kanzamar, H.Young. Golden Square: R.McLean, J.Allen, L.Fairley, N.Bishop, J.Read, R.Norman
UNDER-12B
South Bendigo 1.3 2.5 2.6 4.16 (40)
St Thereses 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - South Bendigo: B.Anderson 1, K.Weeks 1, C.Smythe 1, W.Elms 1. St Thereses: B.Rosa 1
BEST - South Bendigo: H.Long, K.Weeks, C.Fyffe, C.White, C.Smythe, A.Marshall. St Thereses: C.Harrington, Q.Casey, L.Bell, V.Hubble, S.Rooke, E.Rooke
Huntly Gold 3.1 5.2 6.3 7.3 (45)
Eaglehawk Eagles 0.1 1.3 3.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: I.Plant 2, H.Marwood 2, T.Cowan 1, D.Wattie 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: E.Castle 2, Z.Uerata 2, C.Powley 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: I.Plant, H.Marwood, J.Clark, T.Cowan, B.Maher, R.Edwards. Eaglehawk Eagles: L.Cunningham, C.Powley, E.Castle, X.Williams, M.Miller, R.Leech
Castlemaine 2.5 5.6 10.11 10.11 (71)
Quarry Hill 3.1 4.2 5.2 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Castlemaine: T.Cordy 5, L.Parsons 2, F.Morgan 1, J.Butler 1, A.Culph 1. Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, T.Peters 2, J.Richardson 1
BEST - Castlemaine: C.Cordy, J.O'Sullivan, L.Parsons, S.Grainger, T.Cordy, A.Harrington. Quarry Hill: H.Cooney, T.Peters, E.Murphy, B.Martin, H.Knott, W.McGann
Maryborough 3.3 6.6 8.7 10.7 (67)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.2 0.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Maryborough: E.Boyes 4, W.Smith 2, L.Morse 1, J.Smith 1, M.Stevens 1, C.Stevens 1. Strathfieldsaye: G.Ritchie 2
BEST - Maryborough: W.Smith, C.Stevens, E.Boyes, J.Smith, J.Wills. Strathfieldsaye: S.Elkington, T.Oldham, G.Ritchie, P.Macrae, M.Khodja
UNDER-12C
Marong - - - - (91)
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (0)
GOALS - Marong: T.Pearce 4, J.Atkinson 4, C.McCurdy 2, H.Schneider 1, J.Bradley 1, A.Krauth 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Marong: J.Cross, H.Schneider, T.Pearce, I.Gardam, J.Bradley, M.Bennett. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter, Z.Wharton, J.Lower, M.Lower, H.French, R.Gudge
St Thereses 2.1 4.3 7.3 9.4 (58)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Thereses: H.Rees 4, E.Gretgrix 1, A.Purdy 1, S.Davie 1, H.Bannan 1, J.Lenaghan 1. Strathfieldsaye: H.Evans 1
BEST - St Thereses: E.Gretgrix, H.Rees, S.Davie, Z.Mundy, S.Gee, E.Pertzel. Strathfieldsaye: H.Evans, N.Gaul, H.Brown, N.Raeburn, J.Sherwell, C.Matthews
St Francis 2.0 5.1 6.1 9.1 (55)
Heathcote 1.1 2.2 4.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS - St Francis: A.Dubyna 3, J.Fishley 1, A.Dickson 1, E.Perry 1, E.Black 1, L.Hand 1, R.Davies 1. Heathcote: M.Dellar 4, C.Ruck 1, T.Barrett 1
BEST - St Francis: E.Perry, E.Kelly, O.O'Sullivan, R.Davies, L.Anderson, A.Dubyna. Heathcote: J.Mitchell, C.Ruck, M.Dellar, N.Burton, N.Barrett, W.Mannix
Golden Square 1.1 5.3 7.6 9.10 (64)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - Golden Square: R.Naughton-Stratford 2, A.Pitcher 2, F.HODGES 2, C.Buchan 1, D.snell 1, O.Hanna 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: B.Herdman 1, H.Horby 1
BEST - Golden Square: undefined.null, L.Liddell, R.NaughtonStratford, F.HODGES, X.O'Grady, O.Hanna. St Kilians St Peters Green: H.Macnee, L.McCarthy, E.Schoder, J.Riley, B.Cason, B.Herdman
MGYCW 0.1 6.6 8.11 14.14 (98)
Huntly Brown 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - MGYCW: J.Benaim 3, A.Phillips 2, H.Ruffell 2, R.Muir 2, C.Waegeli 1, B.Rogers 1, D.Stone 1, H.Rossignuolo 1, M.Thomas 1. Huntly Brown: J.Swatton 1, C.Ayres 1
BEST - MGYCW: J.Benaim, L.Hardiman, T.Drum, C.Waegeli, H.Rossignuolo, B.Rogers. Huntly Brown: R.Stevens, H.Kleinert, M.Kean, T.callanan, A.Van Den Hurk, C.callanan
St Monicas 4.1 7.2 11.3 11.3 (69)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 5, H.Sherwood 2, J.Pidoto 2, L.Harrington 1, Z.Moro 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: G.Hillard 1
BEST - St Monicas: R.Gallagher, J.Pidoto, T.Scullie, H.Sherwood, C.Lourie, Z.Moro. Eaglehawk Hawks: S.Cossar, B.Stone, K.Law Saw
UNDER-12D
Golden Square 3.1 3.1 5.4 5.4 (34)
South Bendigo 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Golden Square: J.Walker 1, A.Keighran 1, C.May 1, I.Taylor 1, L.Baker 1. South Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: J.Everett, I.Taylor, N.Smith, S.Wellington, C.Elliott, J.Walker. South Bendigo: C.Jones-Moore, D.Williams, H.Fitzallen, J.Ford, M.Mcclure, K.King
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 3.6 5.7 6.10 (46)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: C.Olsen 2, A.Bennett 1, D.Hilson 1, C.Gardiner 1, B.Hodson 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.McKee 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: P.Antoniadis, B.Bortolotto, H.Cregan, D.Milburn, S.Quarrier, R.Speers. Eaglehawk Two Blues: T.Mcmahon, J.Dea, L.McClure, W.Goulden, K.Shelton, J.McKee
North Bendigo 2.5 5.9 7.12 8.15 (63)
MGYCW 0.0 0.1 2.2 6.4 (40)
GOALS - North Bendigo: B.Benbow 3, E.Miller 2, R.Thompson 2,
J.Kerr 1, A.West 1. MGYCW: S.Barnes 2, C.Wyatt 2, D.Lovell 2
BEST - North Bendigo: N.Armstrong, H.Arthur, R.Thompson, B.Benbow, E.Wybar, B.Burns. MGYCW: C.Wyatt, D.Lovell, N.English, A.Langley, A.Derrick, E.Turner
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 5.3 7.6 10.12 14.15 (99)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.O'Bree 3, D.McDonnell 3, A.Scott 2, A.Dickson 2, Z.Peel 1, L.Cockerall 1, E.Creek 1, M.Gladman 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: D.McDonnell, J.O'Bree, A.Dickson, E.Creek, Z.Peel, A.Morrissey. Marong: E.Taylor, L.Doye, P.England, A.Medhurst, B.Orton, A.Dawson
Eaglehawk 0.0 3.1 4.1 5.2 (32)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: C.McQueen 3, T.Thorpe 1, Z.Hodgskiss 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Sanders-Mcmahon 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: C.McQueen, Z.Hodgskiss, S.Lees, A.Jones, T.West, J.Brown. Kangaroo Flat: L.Gilbee, L.Benaim, G.Nicholls, T.Keetelaar, A.Beith
Sandhurst 3.5 5.8 9.10 12.11 (83)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Brown 4, C.Tweed 3, M.Maxted 3, A.Schmidt 1, E.Sharman 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: K.Spiteri, G.Clark, Z.Mould, M.Humphrey, M.Maxted, G.Watson. Golden Square: I.Roe, A.Carr, I.Hanley, O.Reid, C.Walker, L.Soko
UNDER-14 SENIORS
Strathfieldsaye 3.2 6.6 11.8 13.13 (91)
Golden Square 0.0 1.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: W.Mayes 4, A.Hand 2, K.Hodgskiss 1, L.Sharam 1, C.Elliott 1, M.Geary 1, J.Webster 1, N.Browell 1, C.Hilson 1. Golden Square: Z.Rooke 1, J.Rosa 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: W.Mayes, A.Hand, T.Griffin, C.Hilson, T.Gardiner, C.Elliott. Golden Square: J.Rosa, B.Buhagiar, H.Hayes, N.Pollard, Z.Rooke, S.Pengilley
South Bendigo 3.8 6.12 10.16 12.17 (89)
MGYCW 1.1 2.4 3.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Cason 3, Z.Ralphs 2, L.Bray 2, H.Warne 2, M.Nicholas 1, Z.Watters 1. MGYCW: R.Davey 2, D.Downing 1, J.Moresi 1, A.Biggs 1
BEST - South Bendigo: M.Kornmann, Z.Ralphs, H.Warne, R.Newman, W.de Vries, Z.Watters. MGYCW: J.Moresi, J.Wittingslow, C.Attard, R.Grinham-Reid, J.Morcombe, S.Piazza
Sandhurst 3.3 10.6 14.8 19.10 (124)
Eaglehawk 0.2 0.4 2.5 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Connick 6, J.Westley 3, J.Kelly 2, W.Petersen 2, P.McNamara 1, O.Suckling 1, R.Travaglia 1, B.Butler 1, L.Cameron 1, N.Harvey 1. Eaglehawk: X.Stone 2, A.Gill 2, J.Ashman 1
BEST - Sandhurst: J.Kelly, L.Cameron, N.Harvey, M.Connick, O.Suckling, E.Ryan. Eaglehawk: Z.Shelton, L.Wilson, J.Webster, T.Fox, A.Gill, T.Ferguson
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
Huntly Gold 4.3 9.5 15.11 22.17 (149)
Rochester 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: C.Pellegrino 4, Z.Jensen 4, A.Mclean 4, L.Mulryan 2, D.Swinnerton 2, M.Connors 2, Z.Whyte 2, C.Whyte 1, C.Wright 1. Rochester: D.Martin 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: A.Mclean, C.Pellegrino, L.Mulryan, Z.Whyte, Z.Jensen, H.Hargadon. Rochester: H.Keating, M.Boyack, D.Martin, J.Tarrant, R.Mountjoy, E.Treacy
Marong 2.1 3.3 4.4 8.9 (57)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 (10)
GOALS - Marong: J.Miller 3, M.Dempster 2, M.O'Donnell 1, E.Bird 1, W.Hope 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Coghill 1
BEST - Marong: T.Olsen, T.Tyler, J.Miller, M.O'Donnell, B.Wells, K.O'Brien. Kangaroo Flat: O.Salau, S.Ahearn, C.Brimblecombe, A.Coghill, L.Coghill, J.Gudge
Castlemaine 4.3 5.5 8.12 11.12 (78)
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 3.4 4.4 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Bruce 5, M.Matheson 2, H.Kneebone 1, M.Morgan 1, M.Kay 1, Z.Thompson 1. Strathfieldsaye: N.Oldham 2, K.Read 1, V.Bortolotto 1, A.Hughes 1
BEST - Castlemaine: M.Matheson, L.Bruce, H.Kneebone, Z.Thompson, M.Kay, O.Grainger. Strathfieldsaye: A.van Dillen, N.Hietbrink, T.Sherwell, T.Turner, L.van Dillen
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
Sandhurst 3.3 4.3 6.7 7.9 (51)
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 1.6 1.7 2.9 (21)
GOALS - Sandhurst: S.Rogers 2, M.Nally 2, C.McGee 1, T.Barry 1, J.Yeomans 1. Strathfieldsaye: B.Humphrey 1, E.Tonna-Dorling 1
BEST - Sandhurst: B.Kristiansen, T.Barry, T.Fraser, T.Byrne, M.Nally, A.McInerney. Strathfieldsaye: T.Bartram, L.O'Brien, C.Williams, C.Harrop, D.Gormly, H.Thorson
South Bendigo 2.8 4.10 7.17 12.22 (94)
Huntly Brown 0.1 4.4 4.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Stone 3, F.Guzzo 2, M.Flett 2, N.Poole 2, T.McMurray 1, W.Martin 1, R.Diss 1. Huntly Brown: C.Wheelhouse 2, C.Ameri 1, R.Marriott 1, M.Challis 1
BEST - South Bendigo: N.Poole, T.Henderson, F.Guzzo, R.Diss, J.Stone, E.White. Huntly Brown: R.Marriott, M.Climas, R.Fahy, C.Ameri, J.Lauder, A.Callanan
Maryborough 2.6 4.8 8.11 8.17 (65)
White Hills 0.0 0.1 2.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 3, D.Bridges 3, J.Humphrey 1, C.Larkin 1. White Hills: J.Mahood 1, R.Michielsen 1
BEST - Maryborough: D.Bridges, O.Cassidy, C.Larkin, A.Davis, H.Bartlett, J.Andriske. White Hills: H.Morrish, A.Sawyer, F.Parker, I.Cass, S.fuller, Z.Fuller
UNDER-14 RESERVES 3
MGYCW - - - - (90)
North Bendigo - - - - (27)
GOALS - MGYCW: X.Tingley 2, T.Attard 2, E.Lindsay 1, C.Dowler 1, Z.Brown 1, M.Cathrine 1, O.Emmerson 1, W.Trotter 1, K.Turner 1, C.Speirs 1. North Bendigo: J.McCarthy 3, A.Stow 1
BEST - MGYCW: A.Ketterer, E.Lindsay, W.Trotter, R.Demeo, T.Attard, M.Cathrine. North Bendigo: F.Nicholson, E.Harvey, S.Arthur, T.Creeley, J.McCarthy, R.Hunt
South Bendigo 1.3 5.9 5.11 10.17 (77)
Kangaroo Flat 1.1 1.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - South Bendigo: S.Tuckerman 2, T.Coombs 2, P.Si 2, A.Tibbett 1, A.Obudzinski 1, C.Robertson 1, B.Dobbin 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Mitchell 1, D.Dingfelder 1, D.McWilliams 1
BEST - South Bendigo: P.Si, D.Ford, E.Grist, S.Tuckerman, Z.Seiler, R.Logan-Keegan. Kangaroo Flat: O.Bird, T.Diss, A.Caddy, C.Pearce, D.Dingfelder, C.Lower
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Sandhurst Maroon 3.7 9.10 13.14 19.16 (130)
Maryborough 1.2 2.2 2.4 3.10 (28)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: L.McNamara 3, O.Cail 2, C.Poyser 2, G.Hay 2, Z.Connick 2, K.O'Hehir 2, C.Duke 2, R.Travaglia 1, W.Petersen 1, O.Stewart 1, O.Farrelly 1. Maryborough: H.Kurzke 1, Z.Cicchini 1, J.Skinner 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: G.Hay, Z.Connick, C.Kealy, L.McNamara, O.Stewart, O.Farrelly. Maryborough: L.Condie, Z.Cicchini, K.Wright, C.Wood, C.Mark, L.Howell
South Bendigo 3.5 5.9 7.13 11.16 (82)
Eaglehawk 1.0 1.5 5.9 7.10 (52)
GOALS - South Bendigo: M.Clark 3, H.Purcell 2, L.Bice 2, A.Price 1, L.Feuerherdt 1, S.Gray 1, J.Feuerherdt 1. Eaglehawk: B.ralston 1, W.Malone 1, M.Miller 1, L.Barker 1, J.Tewhata 1, K.MacDonald 1, J.Coates-moore 1
BEST - South Bendigo: A.Triplett, J.Irwin, H.Purcell, M.Coad, K.Hutchinson, E.McMahon. Eaglehawk: undefined.null, W.Malone, J.Coates-moore, T.Taylor, M.Miller, I.Phillips-Adams
MGYCW 4.4 5.5 9.7 11.9 (75)
Rochester 2.0 5.4 7.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS - MGYCW: M.Holmes 4, L.Pigdon 3, R.Doorty 1, L.Hancock 1, A.Gray 1, C.Blandthorn 1. Rochester: T.White 2, K.Pearse 2, M.Harrington 1, J.Otto 1, O.Tarrant 1, R.Hayes 1, H.Keating 1
BEST - MGYCW: L.Pigdon, Z.Whalen, A.Gray, M.Holmes, D.Brown, C.Blandthorn. Rochester: L.Joyce, O.Tarrant, J.Rasmussen, H.Keating, O.Williams, P.Eeles
Golden Square 8.5 11.7 17.12 18.17 (125)
Sandhurst Navy 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square: R.Dillon 3, C.Mortimer 3, J.Peter 3, X.Grant 2, L.Mayman 2, B.Ritchie 2, A.Eaton 1, L.Wescott 1, J.Lowery 1. Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid 1, H.Carter 1
BEST - Golden Square: R.Dillon, L.Wescott, J.Kelly, X.Grant, B.Ritchie, C.Mortimer. Sandhurst Navy: N.Willits, M.Nihill, E.Harrop, C.Reid, L.Tzouroutis, A.Weeks
Strathfieldsaye 5.4 7.7 12.8 18.8 (116)
Castlemaine 2.0 5.0 8.1 12.4 (76)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: S.Hancock 3, D.Crawford 3, B.Masters 3, E.Cousins 2, L.Matheson 2, J.Tuohey 2, T.Allan 1, J.Molloy 1, P.Gordon 1. Castlemaine: S.Sieber-Hogg 5, C.Holman 4, O.Britt 1, M.McKnight 1, O.Giddings 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Allan, E.Giddings, D.Crawford, S.Hancock, L.Matheson, A.Morrissey. Castlemaine: C.Holman, O.Giddings, M.McKnight, B.Jardine, S.Sieber-Hogg, O.Britt
UNDER-16 RESERVES 1
Strathfieldsaye 2.2 6.4 9.7 14.9 (93)
Golden Square 1.1 1.3 1.7 1.7 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.DeAraugo 6, F.Watchman 2, J.Connor 1, R.O'Donnell 1, R.Webster 1, J.Buchanan 1, N.Jones-Stibbe 1, H.Jackson 1. Golden Square: Z.Hinck 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: F.Watchman, J.DeAraugo, R.Webster, R.O'Donnell, J.Balic, N.Dunn. Golden Square: O.Patton, L.McIntosh, C.Seboa, S.Mcgrath, J.McLean, E.Fletcher
Kangaroo Flat 2.5 5.10 7.13 13.16 (94)
Huntly 2.1 2.1 4.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: O.Lowndes 5, T.Blythman 2, J.Clarke 1, J.Taylor 1, R.McNamara 1, K.Higgins 1, R.Hayden 1. Huntly: B.Miller 1, T.Jelbart 1, M.Archer 1, M.Lawrence 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: O.Lowndes, J.Burns, T.Farmer, R.McNamara, R.Hayden, J.Taylor. Huntly: M.Lawrence, B.Murley, B.Miller, T.Jelbart, M.Ashton, J.Saunders
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
LBU Cats 2.1 4.2 8.4 9.4 (58)
MGYCW 1.2 4.2 5.3 7.5 (47)
GOALS - LBU Cats: C.McIntyre 3, H.Condliffe 2, T.O'Brien 1, W.Hann 1, A.HARBOUR 1, C.Mundie 1. MGYCW: S.Neervoort 6, T.Blackman 1
BEST - LBU Cats: T.Cox, C.Mundie, C.Rowlands, C.McIntyre, T.O'Brien, A.HARBOUR. MGYCW: S.Neervoort, J.Douglas, T.Brook, D.Goddard, K.Shay, M.Lines
White Hills Red 3.3 4.5 10.10 14.13 (97)
Marong 0.3 1.6 1.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS - White Hills Red: D.Murley 3, P.Kabalan 3, T.Ready 3, F.Millar 1, J.Langtree 1, L.Taylor 1, B.Sleeth 1, T.Sanders 1. Marong: S.Miller 2, H.Allison 1
BEST - White Hills Red: H.Clark, K.Nieto, K.Pearce, H.Kristiansen, N.Wilson, B.Thompson. Marong: undefined.null, L.Lonsdale, T.Wakefield, J.Miller, D.Radford, M.Pickering
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Sandhurst 5.4 10.12 15.12 21.17 (143)
Golden Square 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst: N/A. Golden Square: E.Meharry 1
BEST - Sandhurst: N.Pinner, H.Cochrane, L.Nihill, L.Brown, E.Bellenger, G.Garlick. Golden Square: L.Mansfield, G.Mcphee, M.Terry, S.Twitt, E.Meharry, L.Kornmann
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 2.0 3.2 3.2 (20)
Castlemaine 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: S.Ward 1, E.Nuttall 1, M.Hannaford 1. Castlemaine: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Skipper, E.Nuttall, S.Ward, A.Boyd, S.Ryan, M.Dunn. Castlemaine: L.Whaley, C.Butcher, C.drew, T.Barry, C.Cole, P.Marshall
UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 0.3 2.6 3.8 7.14 (56)
Woorinen Youth Girls 1.1 2.3 2.6 2.6 (18)
GOALS - White Hills: T.Murphy 3, E.Henery 2, A.Haigh 1, K.Smith 1. Woorinen Youth Girls: A.Mclean 2
BEST - White Hills: K.Field, T.Kendall, T.Murphy, E.Cail, A.Haigh, K.Wild. Woorinen Youth Girls: K.Davison, E.Ward, L.Somerville, N.Harlan, E.Johnston
Eaglehawk 1.0 2.1 4.1 5.1 (31)
Golden Square 0.2 1.2 2.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: P.McPherson 1, L.Stevenson 1, C.Liddy 1, L.McCoy 1, I.Wilson 1. Golden Square: K.Ahearn 2
BEST - Eaglehawk: H.fitt, J.Mathews-Shanley, J.Gibson, P.McPherson, Z.Waugh, T.Freeman. Golden Square: A.Barker, M.Bickley, K.Ahearn, A.Weir, H.Crane, A.Hancock.
