Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Updated June 5 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was another bumper weekend of junior footy action in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
It was another bumper weekend of junior footy action in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Results from the latest round of Bendigo Junior Football League action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.