A Long Gully preschool which teaches Karen as a language is among schools to benefit from a program to boost early learning skills.
The state government's Early Childhood Language Program, which has been running since 2019, has received a boost of $23.9 million from the state budget.
The program aims to encourages diverse language skills and help 200 kindergartens across Victoria deliver three hours each week across their four-year-old kinder programs in a language other than English, free for parents.
Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep, Ingrid Stitt, said offering languages at kindergarten helped children build stronger connections to diverse local communities.
"Learning another language unlocks a world of opportunity for our littlest learners, with benefits that will last a lifetime - from school to work and beyond," she said.
"This investment gives thousands of children the opportunity to play, learn and communicate in a language other than English - helping our littlest Victorians grow and problem-solve."
In central Victoria, Havilah Road Preschool at Long Gully offered Karen as a language, while Lady Brooks Kindergarten at Kyneton offered Auslan.
Twenty languages have been included in the program such as Arabic, Chinese, French, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Punjabi, Spanish and Vietnamese.
According to the state government, the languages would be incorporated into everyday kinder learning experiences such as stories, painting, singing, dancing and music.
Learning in another language could help children to think, explore and problem-solve, enhance their reading and writing skills and develop intercultural skills, the state government said.
