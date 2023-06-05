Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo refugee advocacy groups call for urgent food donations

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Amnesty's Jan Govett, Bendigo Rural Australians for Refugees' Jillian Wells and Grandmothers for Refugees Bendigo's Freida Andrews. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Amnesty's Jan Govett, Bendigo Rural Australians for Refugees' Jillian Wells and Grandmothers for Refugees Bendigo's Freida Andrews. Picture by Darren Howe

Three Bendigo refugee advocacy organisations have joined forces for a food drive supporting the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.