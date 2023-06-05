Three Bendigo refugee advocacy organisations have joined forces for a food drive supporting the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.
Bendigo Amnesty convener Jan Govett said thousands of asylum seekers were suffering from job, food and safety insecurity, and charities couldn't meet demand for their services.
She said the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre provided food for 200 people every day, with 60 per cent of those people, children.
Yellow donation bins have been placed at the Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe and Bendigo Library by Amnesty Bendigo, Grandmothers for Refugees and Rural Australians for Refugees, collecting long-lasting food and products such as canned food, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet paper and laundry liquid.
Bendigo Grandmothers for Refugees member Freida Andrews said she had visited refugees in detention before and knew how vital donations were.
"My experience is sometimes if they get out of detention, they have no support or anything and they're waiting for judgement and a lot of them congregate around charities such as [the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre]," she said
"So to me that's understandable that, if we can help, we actually send it to perhaps where it's most needed."
The yellow donation bins would be available all of June, including Refugee Week Australia, from June 18 to 24.
