There was recognition aplenty for a host of deserving recipients at the Bendigo East Swimming Club's awards night.
Multiple future and current stars of the pool were recognised for their efforts for the club, but it was head coach John Jordan who was thrust into the limelight just prior to the evening.
Jordan received a Recognition to Contributions to Swimming award from Swimming Victoria.
"John has consistently produced swimmers that compete at both National Age and Open Championships," Swimming Victoria spokesman Jason said.
"This success does not happen overnight or without years of hard work from both coach and athlete."
Cameron Jordan will head to the 2023 World Championship Trials at MSAC with another piece of silverware in any already glistening cabinet after being awarded the BESC Beaurepaire Cup for most outstanding 13 years and older swimmer.
Sebastian Mansfield received the BESC Ron Davies Award for most outstanding 12 and under male swimmer.
Mansfield has been selected to represent Victoria at the School Sports Australia Swimming Championships in Sydney this August.
A grant from the City of Greater Bendigo was also announced, which will enable the club to upgrade internal signage and employ artists Wes Franklin and Alicia Huddy to develop several murals on the external walls of the Pool and Community Hall.
