A man who kept pigs on an unregistered property and advertised them for sale on Gumtree had done so, in part, to support his five children, his lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court last week.
Mark Skinner admitted to keeping one sow and 11 piglets at his Guys Hill Road, Strathfieldsaye property without an Agriculture Victoria property identification code on May 14, 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to listing the piglets for sale on the online platform Gumtree between June 6 and June 9 that year.
The court heard Mr Skinner, who was at the time 53, was a qualified fitter and turner who for 30 years had run a local moccasin making and selling business and was now studying to be a real estate agent.
Mr Skinner was very involved with the community, particularly the football club, and had five children between the ages of 11 and 23, the eldest of whom was studying to be a teacher.
"So essentially he's looking after his kids," defence lawyer Mick Milardovic told the court.

The offences had come about because there was "a sow in someone's field up at Kyabram" and Mr Skinner was "known as someone quite adept at trapping pigs, so they sent him up there", Mr Milardovic said.
After he caught the sow it was kept at the local primary school for a month before Mr Skinner built his own pen and moved it to his property.
"He just didn't do the right thing with regard to permits," Mr Milardovic said.
Magistrate Ross Maxted said Mr Milanovic had made out his client's offences were "ad hoc and impromptu", arising from a belief "probably as a result of watching programs like Gourmet Farmer" that he could "just put a pig in the backyard".
People "can't do that," the magistrate said.
Laws around keeping livestock were in place for public safety, he said.
Mr Skinner was also charged with possessing ammunition or cartridges without a permit.
The defence lawyer told the court his client had a firearms licence that had at the time been suspended as the result of some allegations of shooting on a neighbouring property, and while local police "turned up and took the licensed firearms" it was "an oversight on everyone's part" that his ammunition hadn't also been taken at that time.
While the explanation suggested a very small amount of ammunition, there was actually "a fair amount" of it, according to the prosecutor, who showed Mr Maxted a photo "to give some context".
The magistrate convicted Mr Skinner on the ammunition charge, then dismissed it, without financial penalty, ordering the ammunition be forfeited, by consent, to be destroyed.
"I'm satisfied that the destruction of the ammunition is a significant cost because of the amount involved," he said.
On the other charges, he sentenced Mr Skinner to a diversion plan, requiring him to be of good behaviour for six months and ordering he make a $600 donation to the court fund, which would go towards flood relief in this area.
