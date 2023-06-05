Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye father charged for keeping pigs, Gumtree ads

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 6 2023 - 10:56am, first published 8:00am
An unregistered piglet owner appear in Bendigo Magistrate's Court.Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who kept pigs on an unregistered property and advertised them for sale on Gumtree had done so, in part, to support his five children, his lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court last week.

