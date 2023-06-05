Ballarat too good for BJFL in junior footy inter-league carnival

Ballarat took the honours over the Bendigo Junior Football League in their annual inter-league carnival on Saturday.
Ballarat won six of the seven matches at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, with the under-15 boys the best performed team from the BJFL.
The under-15 boys won 11.4 (70) to 6.14 (50) in an entertaining clash.
Carnival results (please note the goalkickers were not recorded by the leagues):
Under-13 boys
Bendigo 1.4 (10) lt Ballarat 10.10 (70)
Best players: Bendigo - Darcy Tyler. Ballarat - Freddy Young.
Under-14 girls
Bendigo 0.0 (0) lt Ballarat 11.17 (83)
Best players: Bendigo - Lily Rochester. Ballarat - Audrey Murnane.
Under-14 boys
Bendigo 3.5 (23) lt Ballarat 6.19 (55)
Best players: Bendigo - Josh Kelly. Ballarat - Xavier Cummins.
Under-15 boys
Bendigo 11.4 (70) def Ballarat 6.14 (50)
Best players: Bendigo - Zac Chin. Ballarat - Zac Dalli.
Under-16 boys
Bendigo 5.4 (34) lt Ballarat 21.21 (147)
Best players: Bendigo - Jonty Davis. Ballarat - Sam Kallio.
Under-16 girls
Bendigo 3.3 (21) lt Ballarat 12.12 (84)
Best players: Bendigo - Maddie Dunn. Ballarat - Macy Burrows.
Under-18 girls
Bendigo 1.0 (6) lt Ballarat 16.14 (110)
Best players: Bendigo - Tahlia Kendall. Ballarat - Maddy Ogden.
