Ballarat too good for BJFL in junior footy inter-league carnival

Updated June 5 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Lenny McNamara drives the BJFL under-15s forward in Saturday's win over Ballarat at Epsom. Picture by Adam Bourke
Ballarat took the honours over the Bendigo Junior Football League in their annual inter-league carnival on Saturday.

