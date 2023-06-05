Eaglehawk has jumped to second on the CVFLW ladder following its 15.12 (102) to 0.1 (1) win over Strathfieldsaye on Saturday night.
The Indigenous Round feature match drew a large crowd with it being played after the thrilling Hawks vs Kyneton senior game that was decided after the siren.
The Hawks put on a show for their faithful, playing blistering footy to head into their big test against Bendigo Thunder in round seven brimming with confidence.
"It was a good win in front of a good crowd," Hawks coach Molly Metcalf said.
"We really wanted to bounce back from the heavy defeat against Woorinen the week before.
"So, we're stoked with the result, especially with us having a couple of Indigenous girls in our team - that win meant a lot to them."
The Hawks leapt out of the blocks to lead by 40 points at the first change and never relented, kicking three goals to none in each of the remaining quarters.
Grace Edlin was best afield, nailing five goals to add another dimension to an already diverse Hawks attack.
Edlin, Sienna Hobbs, Keely Fullerton and Jasmine Burzacott have all had their moments up forward so far in 2023, and Metcalf sees this depth in attack as one of their greatest weapons.
"Having multiple avenues to goal is a massive strength for us," Metcalf said.
"In the first couple of weeks, Jasmine (Burzacott) kicked a couple of bags, but then when she has had a quieters game Grace (Edlin) will pop up and kick five like on the weekend or someone else."
After a disappointing loss to Woorinen the week before that saw the Hawks remain goalless, Metcalf was pleased that the work put in on the basics throughout the week paid off on gameday.
"Our attack on the footy was poor, and link-up between our midfielders and forwards was virtually non-existent against Woorinen," she said.
"So, it was pleasing to see us get our structure back and playing the footy we want to play."
Teenager Pearl Sullivan and Rhian Hobbs of the half-forward line were among the best Hawks.
Elsewhere in the CVFLW, Bendigo Thunder dropped to fifth on the ladder with a 2-3 record but put in arguably their most impressive performance of the season.
Their 19-point loss to undefeated Castlemaine is as close as anybody has come to beating the reigning premiers in 2023.
It was a tight affair all day, with the Magpies able to keep the Thunder at arm's length at each interval but never able to land the killing strike until a one-goal to zero final term.
Jaime Sawers kicked all four goals for the Thunder, while Tiffany Bradley and Eloise Gretgrix nailed three each for the Magpies.
Up the highway, Woorinen easily accounted for North Bendigo, keeping them scoreless in the 120-point victory.
Natasha Kelly had a day out kicking five majors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.