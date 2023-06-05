Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk has sneakily found itself in second spot in the CVFLW

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Eaglehawk's Freyja Pearce lines up for a shot earlier in the season. Picture by Noni Hyett
Eaglehawk has jumped to second on the CVFLW ladder following its 15.12 (102) to 0.1 (1) win over Strathfieldsaye on Saturday night.

