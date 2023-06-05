Bendigo City under-18s were left to lament missed opportunities in front of goal in Sunday's NPL1 loss to the Bentleigh Greens.
Still striving for its first points in the elite league, Bendigo City went down to Bentleigh 4-1.
Coach Greg Thomas labelled the performance "disappointing".
"We were good for the first 30 minutes and we created some chances, but we didn't take them,'' he said.
"They went down the other end and scored with the first two chances they had to go 2-0 up.
"The whole momentum of the game changed. The boys need to learn that goals change the game and we were chasing the game from there.
"We were good for the first 20 minutes of the second half and got the game back to 3-1, but Bentleigh scored again to kill the game off."
Thomas said Jack Nuttall and Sam Pitson worked tirelessly for the team and were clearly their two best players.
Next up for Bendigo City FC is a home clash on Saturday against Eltham - a team Bendigo defeated during the qualifying stage earlier this year.
"We need to keep the boys positive because it will turn for us,'' Thomas said.
"We're just down on confidence at the moment. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, so we need to keep battling away.
"In the qualifying games we'd score first in a game and we'd go from there. We're good frontrunners.
"At the moment we seem to be chasing the game a lot because we're falling behind.
"If we can take some of these early chances we're creating, then we'll be on the front foot and we'll be able to play with confidence."
Saturday's game against Eltham is at 1pm at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City juniors had a mixed weekend in their clashes with Brunswick City.
The under-16s lost 5-1, with James Sinnett the scorer for Bendigo City.
The under-15s won 3-0 on the back of two goals from Henry Coleman and one from Hugo Byrne.
The highlight of the weekend was a hat-trick by Jack Joynson-Baker in the under-14s 3-1 victory.
Joynson-Baker leads the league in scoring with nine goals for the season.
The Bendigo City juniors away to Werribee City this Sunday.
