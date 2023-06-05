Bendigo City FC had a day to forget in Ballarat on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Lachlan Priest suffered a head injury after an accidental clash with a Ballarat SC player late in the game.
In the same play, Ballarat scored what was the match-winning goal.
Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said Priest was "knocked out cold" from the head knock.
"Priesty came out of the box to head the ball and there was a clash with a Ballarat player,'' Thomas said.
"We thought it was a foul, but the referee allowed it and Ballarat scored a goal.
"Priesty was knocked out cold and the game was called off at the stage because they couldn't move him.
"He was taken to hospital with a bad concussion and he's still in hospital. They're still running tests and from all reports he's still quite unwell."
Priest's injury and a 3-2 loss to a mid-table rival left Thomas frustrated and disappointed.
"We were very poor playing against a side that I thought was a very poor side,'' Thomas said.
"We went 1-0 up early and it was almost as if the boys thought it was going to be easy.
"They equalised and then we were 2-1 up at half-time. They scored again early in the second half before the Priest incident happened inside the final 10 minutes.
"We got what we deserved in terms of the result. Now our focus is on making sure Priesty is okay."
It was a missed opportunity for Bendigo City, which went into the round 10 game in second place on the table.
Bendigo City slipped to third on 21 points, one point behind West Point and nine points behind unbeaten ladder-leader Balmoral.
Melton Phoenix and Lara United are just one point behind Bendigo City at the halfway mark of the season.
"They're the games we have to win if we want to be promoted,'' Thomas said.
"We were disappointed in the way we went about it. Now we've made it hard for ourselves.
"West Point and Melton played each other and drew and dropped points, Lara lost and dropped points... we could have given ourselves a nice gap to third, but instead we're back in the pack.
"We had so much to play for and everything we spoke about went out the window."
Thomas said one Bendigo City player could hold his head high after the Ballarat game.
"If it wasn't for (centre-back) Kayle Thompson we would have been in more trouble,'' Thomas said.
"He's been great for us all year."
Bendigo City is back on home turf at Epsom this Saturday against title favourite Balmoral from 5pm.
