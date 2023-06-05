Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Medicare incentive to encourage more bulk-billing in Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Primary Care Centre chairperson Chris Holmes and acting general manager Callum Wright have welcomed new bulk-billing incentives. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Bendigo Primary Care Centre chairperson Chris Holmes and acting general manager Callum Wright have welcomed new bulk-billing incentives. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Increased incentives for a visit to the GP will encourage more doctors to bulk-bill, according to Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.