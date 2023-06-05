Bendigo could receive almost a month's worth of rain in one day with the the State Emergency Service warning residents to get ready now.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 20 - 40mm of rain on June 7, with the top end of the prediction range close to Bendigo's yearly June average of 50.4mm.
The bureau said Bendigo could expect a 100 per cent chance of rain that day with "heavy falls possible", paired with northeasterly winds of 20 to 25 km/h with gusts of more than 33 km/h.
A bureau spokesperson said the agency was assessing risks and would issue a flood watch warning and potentially extreme weather warnings if necessary in the coming days.
Wet weather kicked off early in Bendigo on June 5, with heavy showers from mid-afternoon and an expected rainfall total of up to 15 mm.
Rain was set to back-off on Tuesday, June 6 with a very high chance of showers and up to 7mm of rain.
While June 7 is predicted to have the heaviest falls, Thursday June 8 also have predictions of at least 20mm of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm.
By Friday June 9 the forecast is for a medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon and a total of at least 1mm of rain.
A spokesperson for Bendigo SES advised residents to clear gutters of leaves that have fallen during the autumn months.
The spokesperson said residents should work to clear their gutters before as its "too little too late" on to minimise the risk of water impacting their homes once downpours start.
The forecast wet weather comes after a dry end to autumn, as Bendigo a experienced its second driest May in the last decade, only receiving 28.3mm of rain fall across the city in the past four weeks.
For VICSES emergency assistance, call 132 500, or Triple Zero (000) in life threatening emergencies.
