The CV League One Men League Cup final is likely to be an all-Goulburn Valley encounter.
Round two of the League Cup went to script on Saturday, leaving Shepparton South with a mortgage on the finals berth from pool one and Shepparton United and Tatura locked in battle for the top of pool two.
Shepparton South would have to lose to Eaglehawk by four goals in the final pool match to miss out on a grand final berth.
Shepparton United and Tatura meet in the third round where the winner will advance to the final.
In pool one round two action, Eaglehawk produced its best offensive performance of the year when it thumped Strathfieldsaye Colts United 9-3 at Truscott Reserve.
Regarded by some as the best Bendigo-based player in the competition, Jesse Matthews tore the Colts defence apart and scored five goals.
Youngster Caden Meeks added a brace, while Prince Quansah and Riley Hayton completed the scoring for the Borough.
Jacob Moon found the back of the net twice for Colts and Sam Miles-Forbes scored his first League Cup goal.
Shepparton South was awarded a 3-0 forfeit win over Strathdale.
In pool two, Shepparton United defeated an undermanned Epsom 5-1.
The visitors led 2-1 at the break and turned the heat up with a third goal 13 minutes into the second-half.
Epsom didn't throw in the towel, but United's big guns, particularly UK import Ryan Brooks, had too much polish.
Brooks scored twice and Mohammad Reza Baqiri bagged a hat-trick.
Nick Collins scored Epsom's goal late in the first half.
Tatura outplayed Spring Gully United 3-0 to keep its final hopes alive.
Cody Sellwood, Cooper Gosstray and coach Thomas Corso scored for the Ibises in the first half.
Reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United just need a draw from its final pool game to secure a League One Women League Cup grand final berth.
Colts saw off a plucky Eaglehawk 7-2 in Saturday's round two clash.
The Hawks were still in the game at 2-1 down at half-time, but Colts had the better of the second-half.
Rebecca Berry continued her outstanding form for Colts, scoring a hat-trick.
Zoe Cail added two goals, while Liz Watkins and Michelle Duffy completed the scoring.
Jess Dover scored twice for the Borough and Emily Pengelly added one.
Shepparton South opened its League Cup account with a 4-2 win over Strathdale.
Rosemarene Legalo and Maya Vukcevic scored two goals each for United, while the Blues' two goals were scored by Shwe Zin Nin.
The battle for top spot in pool two will come down to the final game.
Spring Gully holds top spot after completing its campaign with a 4-0 win over Tatura.
A brace from Isabella Monotti was the highlight of the game, while Freya Nicoletti and Paige Conder added one goal each.
Spring Gully has four points from its two games - three clear of Shepparton United and four clear of Tatura.
Shepparton United needs to defeat Tatura by more than four goals in the final pool game to knock the Reds out of top spot.
The final round of League Cup games will be played on the weekend of July 15-16.
The battle for promotion to League One took an unexpected turn in the weekend's League Two Men and League Two Women championship seasons.
League Two Men's leader Golden City and League Two Women's leader Kyneton both suffered defeats at the hands of the Border Raiders.
The previously unbeaten Golden City went down 1-0 to Border Raiders in Moama.
Playing without several first-choice players, the Rams struggled to create chances against Border Raiders' well-drilled defence.
The home side clinched all three points with a goal inside the final 10 minutes of play.
That result, combined with Shepparton's 9-1 drubbing of La Trobe Uni Black, saw Golden City's lead at the top of the table cut to just two points.
La Trobe Uni Red is just one further point behind in third place.
In League Two Women, Border Raiders' star striker Asha Davies scored four times in her side's 4-2 upset win over Kyneton.
Davies has now scored a league-best 23 goals for the season.
Sian Hooppell scored both goals for a Kyneton side that is in a three-way battle at the top of the ladder.
Kyneton, Border Raiders and La Trobe Uni are all on 15 points, with Kyneton on top thanks to its superior goal difference.
Championship seasons for League One and League Two resume on the weekend of June 17-18.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Pool one
Pool two
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Pool one
Pool two
LEAGUE TWO MEN
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
YOUTH
