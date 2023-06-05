Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Power clubs close in on League Cup final berths in CV League One

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epom's Bevan Tresize surges down the wing against Shepparton United at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Epom's Bevan Tresize surges down the wing against Shepparton United at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.

The CV League One Men League Cup final is likely to be an all-Goulburn Valley encounter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.