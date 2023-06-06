Poor kicking inside 50 is an issue plaguing more teams than just Gisborne in the BFNL, but for the Bulldogs, it has most likely cost them eight points so far in 2023.
Their two-point loss to Kyneton in round five, where they had 23 scoring shots to 15 with plus 26 inside 50s and plus 23 forward 50 turnovers, highlighted the issue, but Saturday afternoon exacerbated it.
The reigning premiers did so much right against the 2023 premiership favourite Sandhurst but a score line of 5.16 (46) to 9.9 (63) has left their season teetering on a knifes edge.
"I don't know how many entries they had, but I get the sense we had a lot," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said on Saturday night.
"Our ability to get scoring shots from our inside 50s has to improve and then kick straight."
The absence of their best forward and premiership skipper Pat McKenna, who has only played one and a quarter games this season and will not be seen again due to an ankle break, can't be understated.
The footy gods continued to frown upon the Bulldogs on Saturday when their de facto focal point in attack, Zac Denahy, didn't return to the field after a second-quarter injury left an already inexperienced forward line down a rotation.
"There's no doubt when you're missing a player of that calibre (Pat McKenna), you've got a huge gap to fill," Fox said.
"Losing Zac (Denahy) hurt us as it led to shorter rotations for the rest of the game and took away a tall forward option."
While it would be fair for Fox and his charges to accept their attacking issues with the injuries they've sustained or as growing pains from a young side, they are not shying away from it.
"It's exceptionally frustrating for all of us," he said.
"They know the mistakes they're making and see the difference between what works and what doesn't.
"We just have to be able to execute more consistently because we've shown were capable of doing it.
"There were periods on Saturday where we moved the ball how we wanted, but there were longer periods where we gave the ball back far easier than you ever should."
Getting his young forward line gelling is a big focus for Fox heading into the season's midway point.
"We've got multiple young key forwards who've gone through their junior careers as the main man and therefore have similar approaches to the game," Fox said.
"So, we've got to create more diversity because that's harder to defend."
Fox said adding some unpredictability might be the tonic the Bulldogs' faltering attack is searching for.
"I think we need more dimensions in our forward play," Fox said.
"We have to learn not only to bring the ball in but also to get multiple opportunities to score of the same forward entry.
"Even at AFL level, most teams only get four or five marks on a lead inside forward 50 a game, so at local level, you're not going to kick winning scores if you rely on leads inside 50.
"You've got to have more strings to your bow, and we'll continue to work on that."
The Bulldogs face a South Bendigo side with their own forward 50 entry issues this Saturday.
