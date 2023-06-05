Music lovers from central Victoria are being urged to flock to Castlemaine ahead of this weekend's 2023 jazz festival.
Top quality artists including Andrea Keller and Paul Williamson will be taking to the stage for this years' show which is set to rock the town.
The performances start on June 9 at the Theatre Royal before moving into full swing on June 10 with jazz singers and musicians strumming and picking at the Northern Arts Hotel, Phee Broadway and the town hall.
Jazz festival committee vice president and performer Harry Coulson said the event was shaping up to be a great series of nights.
"We are getting all of these great artists to play and experience the community of Castlemaine," he said.
"We have got some amazing people playing. To be able to get them to present themselves for locals is really exciting. I am really looking forward to it."
On a personal level, Coulson - who is also performing the final gig of the festival - said he was keen to see and listen to many of the acts himself rather than being on stage constantly.
"I always like to say they are two tragedies in life; one is not having what you want and the other one is getting it," he said.
"I have played at festivals and sometimes I have played six times over a weekend. That's been great because I get in front of heaps of audiences, but on the other hand I don't get to see anything.
"For me personally being able to now only have to worry about the gig on (June 11) after everything is wrapped up, I can go out and I can see Paul Williamson."
Coulson urged anyone interested in great live music to head to Castlemaine this weekend.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
