Bendigo Spirit stars Maley and Wilson win World Cup bronze medal

Updated June 5 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:30am
Bendigo Spirit duo Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson were superb for Australia at the 3x3 FIBA World Cup.
Bendigo Spirit stars Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson claimed bronze medals at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna.

