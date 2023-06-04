Bendigo Spirit stars Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson claimed bronze medals at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna.
Maley, Wilson, former Spirit forward Marena Whittle and Lauren Mansfield guided Australia to third place behind powers USA and France.
The Aussie squad, known as the Gangurrus, entered the World Cup as the 19th seed in a 20-team competition.
Despite the low ranking, the Gangurrus defeated Japan (6th seed), Poland (10) and Egypt (15) during the pool stage to top their group.
The Gangurrus thrashed ninth-seed Spain 21-10 in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with number one-ranked France.
Australia stretched the French to the limit, but the favourites won a close battle, 21-17.
The Gangurrus played China in the bronze medal game and came from behind to score a stunning 21-20 win.
Wilson had nine points and six rebounds in the bronze medal match, while Maley had one point and five rebounds.
Whittle sealed the victory with a two-point shot to ensure the Aussies won a medal for the second time after the women's team won bronze at the inaugural tournament in 2012.
"China is an amazing team and when we were down, we were talking to each other saying 'we can still do it, tough defence and get the rebounds' we do it up and it went in. We had Anneli getting the rebounds and that's what gets us extra possessions - it was amazing," Whittle said.
"Our coach Damon gives us all confidence to make buckets down the line, it's great having my teammates back as well and I know they're behind me on every shot I take.
"I love my country, I love playing for the Gangurrus and I love every single one of our girls including our squad back home, I love you all and I can't wait to bring this medal home."
The place on the podium also sees Australia secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying event early next year.
