Dandenong Stingrays too slick for Bendigo Pioneers

It was a tough day in Dandenong for the Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday, with the boys and girls teams both suffering defeats in their Coatest Talent League matches.
The Pioneers boys went down to the Dandenong Stingrays 13.15 (93) to 9.9 (63) - their third loss in as many games.
Playing without several of its top-shelf players, the Pioneers were within two goals at the main break.
However, the Stingrays took control after half-time and saw off the Pioneers.
Jobe Shanahan's rich vein of form for the Pioneers continued, while Hugh Byrne, Jacob Nihill and Archer Day-wicks were solid contributors. Byrne was the only multiple goalkicker with two.
Clever half-forward/midfielder Oskar Smartt kicked one goal and was named in the best players in hsis first game back from injury.
The Pioneers girls suffered a 17.25 (127) to 3.2 (20) loss to the powerful Stingrays.
Fourth on the ladder, the Stingrays were too strong for a gallant Pioneers side that was without key ball winner Lucia Painter.
The highlight for Bendigo was the form of second-game forward Gabrielle Drage, who kicked all three of the Pioneers goals.
Lexi Moss led the way for the Pioneers with 24 possessions, while Steph Demeo showed her class with 13 kicks, seven handballs, six marks and six tackles.
Demeo has been ultra consistent in the six games she's played this season, averaging 17 touches per game.
Jemmika Douglas (19 disposals) and Bryde O'Rouke (17 disposals) tried hard to lift their team.
Both Pioneers teams don't play their next matches until Sunday, January 25.
The girls play Oakleigh from 11am, while the boys tackle the Northern Knights from 1pm. Both matches are scheduled to be played at the QEO.
