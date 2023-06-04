Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Braves women dominate Falcons in one-sided top of table fizzer

Luke West
By Luke West
June 4 2023 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hands are flung everywhere in this fight for the ball in Sunday's Bendigo v Casey women's game.
Hands are flung everywhere in this fight for the ball in Sunday's Bendigo v Casey women's game.

THE Bendigo Braves turned what had been the most eagerly-anticipated game of the NBL1 women's regular season so far into a one-sided fizzer on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.