Braves women dominate Falcons in one-sided top of table fizzer

THE Bendigo Braves turned what had been the most eagerly-anticipated game of the NBL1 women's regular season so far into a one-sided fizzer on Saturday night.
In what was a clash of 1st vs 2nd with both teams going in with a combined 23-1 record, the Braves obliterated Waverley by 46 points.
The Braves smothered the Falcons defensively in the 92-46 rout at Red Energy Arena that further strengthens Bendigo's status as the championship favourites.
Bendigo wasted no time stamping its authority on the contest, racing to a 52-27 lead at half-time.
Amy Atwell (26 points, 13 rebounds) and Megan McKay (25 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Braves, while Jess Rennie suited up for her first game since returning from America.
After obliterating the Falcons on Saturday night, surprisingly, the biggest challenge of the weekend for the Braves women came on Sunday - also at home - against the lowly Casey Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers belied their ladder position of last to push the Braves all the way.
A massive boilover looked possible with scores level 89-89 with just under four minutes to play, but the Braves finished the game on an 8-2 run to win 97-91 and improve to 14-0.
McKay produced her most dominant offensive game of the season with 34 points to go with 14 rebounds, while Kelly Wilson dished out 13 assists.
Meanwhile, the Braves men split their weekend home double 1-1.
Chasing three wins in a row the Braves were beaten on Saturday night 97-80 by Waverley.
The Braves had been five points in front at half-time, 46-41, before the Falcons gained the ascendancy in the second half.
The Falcons outscored the Braves 56-34 after half-time to pull away for the comfortable victory.
Lat Mayen was Bendigo's best performer with 26 points and eight rebounds.
On Sunday the Braves delivered their best defensive performance of the season in beating Casey 78-65.
The win was highlighted by a strong all-round game from Billy Smythe, who contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds in just over 22 minutes on court.
Luke Rosendale led the Braves' scoring with 21 points.
The Braves men go into the King's Birthday bye with a 6-8 record and in 13th position on the ladder.
