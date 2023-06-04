Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Superoos stand tall in key LVFNL battle against Panthers

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia Ludeman led the way for Mitiamo in a confidence-boosting win against Marong on Saturday.
Amelia Ludeman led the way for Mitiamo in a confidence-boosting win against Marong on Saturday.

MITIAMO has jumped into the LVFNL top-three following its most significant win of the season to date against Marong at the John Forbes Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.