Superoos stand tall in key LVFNL battle against Panthers

MITIAMO has jumped into the LVFNL top-three following its most significant win of the season to date against Marong at the John Forbes Oval on Saturday.
The Superoos, led by a standout game at centre by Amelia Ludeman, capitalised on an impressive first half to defeat the Panthers 62-53.
They led by eight goals at quarter time and by 12 goals at half time.
The Superoos had to negotiate a few tricky moments in the final quarter after the Panthers, who trailed by 11 goals at three quarter time, pulled within five goals.
But showing the poise that has seen them consistently ranked among the upper echelon of LVFNL teams for more than a decade, the Superoos steadied and extended the margin back to nine goals.
It was the ending to the first half of the home and away season Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson had been hoping for in the lead-up to Saturday.
"It was pretty much our first quarter that set us up," she said.
"The closest it got in the last quarter was five goals, so Marong didn't give up. They kept coming like all good teams do.
"You only have to have a lull for five minutes and those good teams will come right back at you.
"To my girls' credit, they pulled themselves out of it and got back up by nine.
"It was just a hard-fought, very clean game of netball."
In a season where the Superoos have dealt with player absences most weeks, they were able to field a full side of A-grade players against the Panthers.
Wilson praised an 'exceptional' game in the midcourt by Ludeman and a solid performance in defence by Caitlyn Hocking.
"We were very short compared to them, but the girls certainly rose to the occasion," she said.
"It was likely the best team effort we've had all season."
A costly loss for Marong in terms of ladder position saw the Panthers (5-2-1) fall to fourth position.
They will open the second half of the season following next weekend's King's Birthday weekend bye against top side Maiden Gully YCW.
Mitiamo was not the only team to make a major move up the ladder after Pyramid Hill took care of a dangerous Newbridge by 16 goals at Mitchell Park.
The Bulldogs rose to second on the ladder on the back of a 41-25 triumph, their sixth win this season from eight games.
Only top-of-the-ladder Maiden Gully YCW has beaten the Bulldogs this season.
Their victory over the fifth-placed Maroons continued an impressive rise for Pyramid Hill, which won only three games last season and has not played finals since its last premiership season in 2017.
At the halfway point of the home and away season, Newbridge holds fifth spot with a similar 4-4 record to Bridgewater in sixth, albeit the pair are separated by nearly 20 percentage points.
It's been a handy win haul for the Maroons, who are yet to play a home game this year, but will have eight straight in the back half of the season.
Calivil United is celebrating its second win of the year following a 48-26 victory over Inglewood.
The Demons will enter the second half of the season in seventh place, two wins behind Newbridge and Bridgewater.
At Marist College, Maiden Gully YCW nearly topped the 100-goal mark against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Eagles further consolidated their grip on top spot with a 99-25 victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.