Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

South Bendigo end two game losing streak with comfortable win

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braydan Torpey was moved to the wing in the Bloods round seven contest at Maryborough.
Braydan Torpey was moved to the wing in the Bloods round seven contest at Maryborough.

South Bendigo returned to the winners' list following its 27.15 (177) to 6.7 (43) victory over a much-improved Maryborough outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.