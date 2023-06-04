South Bendigo returned to the winners' list following its 27.15 (177) to 6.7 (43) victory over a much-improved Maryborough outfit.
The big test comes next week for the Bloods to see if they are back to their early season form when it welcomes a Gisborne side that almost ran over Sandhurst, but coach Nathan Horbury was still pleased with how his side approached the game.
"Our selflessness was one area that was really good," Horbury said.
"We spoke about it beforehand that we wanted to play four quarters of team footy regardless of what happened on the scoreboard, which I felt we did for most of the game."
After a goalless first term, the outlook appeared bleak for the Magpies once again, but they stuck at it in the second and should have been far closer, if not for inaccurate finishing.
"We went away from the team things a bit in that second term, and if they kicked straight, we could have been behind, so we realise that when we do go away from that, we fall back to the pack pretty quickly," Horbury said.
Cleaner entries inside forward 50 were a big focus at the Bloods throughout the week after two poor disposal performances in a row against Strathfieldsaye and Sandhurst.
Horbury saw a step in the right direction on Saturday but knows there's still much work to do ahead of the Bulldogs.
"We were better, but there's still improvement to be done," he said.
"Steven (Stroobants) had his man beat on a few occasions, and we still dumped it to his disadvantage, and we'll need to continue on an upwards trajectory against a side whose results don't show the quality outfit they are."
Braydan Torpey was moved up to a wing to better utilise his elite kicking skills inside 50 but is expected to drop back into defence against the Bulldogs.
Horbury also switched the magnets around in other areas and found a new forward weapon.
"We threw Samuel Langley down forward, and he put up a contest all day and got on the end of a couple which was nice for him," Torpey said.
"I think we'll keep him there because he offered us a fair bit.
"William Keck and Isaiah Miller got a run through the midfield because we needed to see who's capable of going through there with Cooper (Leon) going overseas for a few weeks after Gisborne."
Brock Harvey was the star of the show nailing eight goals.
Horbury will see a hand specialist on Thursday to determine the severity of his wrist injury that kept him off the park on Saturday.
Debutant Zac Sims will, miss next week after suffering a concussion.
The Magpies welcome Strathfieldsaye in round eight.
