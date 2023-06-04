Strathfieldsaye stormed home booting 13 second half goals to two to trounce Kangaroo Flat by 104 points on Saturday.
In an entertaining first half at the Tannery Lane ground the Roos actually hit the front six minutes into the second term, but were overrun and steamrolled in the concluding two-and-a-half quarters.
The home side held a narrow nine-point advantage at the first change with the Roos best afield Harry Whitty nailing two of his four goals for the day in the opening stanza.
Jordan Wilson drilled a pair for the home side before majors to Sam Barnes and Tim Brooks gave the Roos a one-point lead six minutes into the second term: 4.2 (26) to 3.7 (25).
But that was the end of the Flat's burst. The Storm was 28 points ahead at half-time and the second half blitz spearheaded by Lachlan Sharp (8 goals for the day) and Bode Stevens (four) ensured the Storm's big win: 21.24 (150) to the Flat's 7.4 (46).
The opening half was the most entertaining and closely fought on the day.
Although the Roos found it difficult to get the ball past intercept marking and re-bounding Storm defenders Shannon Geary and Luke Webb they still had Whitty as a major forward target with mids Liam Collins and co-captain Mitchell Collins as prolific ball-winners.
But from the 10-minute mark of the second quarter the Storm got going.
Sharp goaled from a set shot at the Sheepwash Creek end, Lachlan Gill sent an around-the-corner shot through the big sticks and Bode Stevens banged the ball straight onto the boot with an accurate snap as Strathfieldsaye started to forge ahead.
Two more majors to Sharp, the first with under a minute to play, and the second right on siren time gave the home side their handy half-time advantage.
And then the floodgates opened onto the overwhelmed Roos who went scoreless in the third quarter while the Storm added 6.6.
Busy Riley Wilson sent a low, flat pass to James Schishka for a major, followed up moments later by two more Strathfieldsaye goals off the boots of Jake Moorhead and Callum McCarty.
They'd landed three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the third term, but there were more to come.
The Flat could barely pass their half-forward line with the Storm bombarding the Tannery Lane end goals as the quarter wound down.
Two more Sharp majors - the first from a mark centimetres out from the goalline - and the second when he was pushed in the back in a marking contest pushed the Storm's lead out to 70 points at three-quarter time.
The Roos' defence, led by Jordan Rouse and Ryan O'Keefe, was completely overwhelmed, but the bombardment hadn't stopped yet. The Storm added 7.5 to 2.1 in the final term, but at least the Roos managed to bag a couple of majors.
Sharp added three more majors to his match tally, including a great set shot from wide out on the scoreboard flank at the creek end.
Stevens added two more to his individual tally to finish with four for the day.
