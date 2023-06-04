If their win against Birchip-Watchem a fortnight ago revitalised their season, then Donald's 9.14 (68) to 8.8 (56) win at Nullawil confirmed there a premiership contender.
The hard-fought two-goal win over the second-placed Maroons has given Blues coach Rohan Brown and his side immense belief in their capabilities ahead of a blockbuster matchup with undefeated Sea Lake Nandaly next Saturday.
"That win gives us a lot of confidence," Brown said.
"A couple of our younger guys came off in the first quarter and said it was one of the hottest games they'd played in.
"Very much like the Birchip-Watchem victory, it gives us the knowledge we can match it with the big three or four this season."
The Blues lead didn't exceed double figures at any of the breaks, with a nine-point lead heading into the last quarter, keeping their faithful tense.
A solid start to the final term should have put the Maroons to bed, but a 2.5 quarter allowed Nullawil to make a valiant but fruitless run at the four points late in the contest.
Star forwards Mitch Farmer and Sam Dunstan had a mini shootout in the low-scoring affair nailing four goals each.
"Sam (Dunstan) probably could have kicked a few more," Brown said.
"But he stood up when it counted and nailed a beauty from the pocket in the last."
While Farmer still had a big impact on the game, the Maroons' other gun forward, Andrew Oberdorfer, was kept goalless by young key Rory O'Shannessy.
Brown lauded the performance of his budding star.
"To actually want the challenge of playing on an opponent of that quality and then to keep him goalless in only your fifth game of senior footy is highly impressive," Brown said.
"It gives me no concerns to put him on Josh Jenkins next week."
With the wind a factor, the Blues were able to nullify their opponent's deadliest weapon in their ball movement of half-back.
This was a big focus heading into the game, Brown said.
"It's easier said than done to stop their run and carry," he said.
"We slowed the ball down and tried to cover their exits.
"The breeze also helped us, which was keeping the ball stuck on one wing for significant chunks."
With the Maroons' run and dare nullified, the Blues looked to open up their own ball movement, which was done effectively, according to Brown.
"Our spread was the best it has been all year," he said.
"When we got the footy, we tried to use the width of the ground to open them up, which I thought we did well.
"I'm not sure how the game was as a spectacle because it was played between the arcs, but that doesn't concern us."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, results went to script.
Wycheproof-Narraport put up a brave resistance against the top-of-the-ladder Tigers but ultimately fell by 33 points.
The Bulls ran away with it in the last quarter against Boort, and Wedderburn easily accounted for St Arnaud.
