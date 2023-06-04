Bendigo Advertiser
The Blues continue their undefeated away streak in 2023

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Donald spearhead Sam Dunstan flying for the ball earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Donald spearhead Sam Dunstan flying for the ball earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee

If their win against Birchip-Watchem a fortnight ago revitalised their season, then Donald's 9.14 (68) to 8.8 (56) win at Nullawil confirmed there a premiership contender.

